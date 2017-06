В зоопарке Филадельфии пополнение в семействе горилл. Вы только посмотрите на этого малыша!

Philadelphia Zoo Welcomes Baby Gorilla

Philadelphia Zoo welcomed a new addition to the family: a western lowland gorilla baby born to Kira, the Zoo’s 17-year-old female and 32-year old silverback, Motuba, on Friday, June 2nd. After prolonged labor, human doctors were called to aid zoo veterinarians and perform an assisted delivery with forceps — a rare occurrence when delivering a gorilla baby. Learn more about the expert team of doctors and this extraordinary delivery. http://bit.ly/pzgorillababy