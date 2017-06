Пост женщины о своем теле стал вирусным, и он действительно потрясающий

"We are our own worst critic" -Adam Jones • In my life I have always battled myself. Judging myself on what I look like and how I act. Never letting myself get out of my comfort zone because I didn't want to be criticized anymore then I had already been. Now that I am feeling more confident in my body I can see that I have been my own worst enemy in life. I have been so hard on myself I have held myself back from so many opportunities and experiences I could have enjoyed this far. • Sometimes the hardest thing to compete with is ourself! We have to stop putting ourselves down and holding ourselves back! There is a beautiful world that we should be enjoying instead of hiding from it. Stop competing with yourself!! • • • #tummylove #thankful #confidence #celebratemysize #bodypositivity #aspiringplussizemodel #allshapesandsizes #aspiringmodel #mylife #motivation #lovemybody #lovemybelly #loveyourself #plussizegang #positive #plussize #positivevibes #yourbeautiful #youarebeautiful #thickthighs #beautiful #bodylove #bodypositive #iamblessed #selflove #stophiding #summerbody #nofilter #nonegativity #nostereotypes

A post shared by Jazzy (@a_body_positive_jazzy) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:36pm PDT