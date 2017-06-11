Бегемотик Фиона и её мама наконец встретились, и это очень мило

Fiona is 4 months old!

It’s hard to believe that Fiona is 4 months old! We celebrate how far she’s come in those few short months. She was born on January 24, six weeks premature and weighing only 29lbs. Average birth weight for a hippo is 55-100 pounds. She required 24-hour critical care for several months. During that time she gained millions of loyal fans that have been following her progress and rooting for her health. We can now say she is a healthy young hippo, weighing in at 254 pounds this morning, and has mastered the art of navigating deep water. She is interacting face to face with both of her parents daily through a protective barrier, working toward a family reunion in the future. We are hoping that visitors will be able to see her this summer and will keep you posted on when that might happen. We can’t wait to see what the next 4 months have in store!