Бегемотик Фиона и её мама наконец встретились, и это очень мило

Бегемотик Фиона – гордость и радость зоопарка Цинциннати с момента её рождения в конце января. Фиона родилась преждевременно и весила всего 13 кг, хотя средний вес доношенных новорожденных бегемотов составляет от 25 до 45 кг. Персонал зоопарка ухаживал за малышкой практически круглосуточно, а это значит, что её мама Биби не могла выполнять свои прямые материнские обязанности, как, например, принимать ванны и плавать вместе с малышкой:
Или исследовать окружающий мир:
Или играть вместе
Fiona doing her flamingo hatching impression?? Cardboard continues to fascinate her. She walks in and around this box, mouths it, pushes it and wears it (even looks good in it). Enrichment like this helps stimulate Fiona’s senses and elicit natural behaviors such as exploration, problem-solving, and play. Each species’ individual needs are considered when designing enrichment activities
It’s hard to believe that Fiona is 4 months old! We celebrate how far she’s come in those few short months. She was born on January 24, six weeks premature and weighing only 29lbs. Average birth weight for a hippo is 55-100 pounds. She required 24-hour critical care for several months. During that time she gained millions of loyal fans that have been following her progress and rooting for her health. We can now say she is a healthy young hippo, weighing in at 254 pounds this morning, and has mastered the art of navigating deep water. She is interacting face to face with both of her parents daily through a protective barrier, working toward a family reunion in the future. We are hoping that visitors will be able to see her this summer and will keep you posted on when that might happen. We can’t wait to see what the next 4 months have in store!
Конечно, мама Биби, наверное, мало заботится о воспитании дочери. Она бегемот, прежде всего. Ей нравится просто плавать и вкусно есть. Но в конце концов Фиону постепенно познакомили с её родителями, и, похоже, все прошло хорошо. Сначала между Фионой и большими бегемотами был защитный барьер. Она еще слишком крошечная девочка, и взрослые бегемоты могли её нечаянно покалечить:
Great news on this Mother's Day. Fiona and her Mom, Bibi, have graduated to interacting without the howdy mesh. There are still barriers in place to ensure Fiona's safety but this is a step in the right direction towards the ultimate goal to reunite them. #TeamFiona.
A big milestone has been reached! Fiona and Bibi are now spending some time together in the same space! Fiona has two points of exit when she and Bibi share space, and her care team supervises the short interactions. Bibi sits in a relaxed position while Fiona explores, and licks, her big body!
Комментарии