ГазетыИсточникиСамое читаемоеРубрики
Все новости | Новости Экономики | Новости Общества | Новости Политики | Разное | ИноСМИ | Новости Спорта | Новости Мира | ЧП | Калейдоскоп | Еще

Бегемотик Фиона и её мама наконец встретились, и это очень мило

12.06.2017 15:32 — Калейдоскоп | Flytothesky  
Размер текста:
A
A
A

Бегемотик Фиона и её мама наконец встретились, и это очень мило

Бегемотик Фиона – гордость и радость зоопарка Цинциннати с момента её рождения в конце января. Фиона родилась преждевременно и весила всего 13 кг, хотя средний вес доношенных новорожденных бегемотов составляет от 25 до 45 кг. Персонал зоопарка ухаживал за малышкой практически круглосуточно, а это значит, что её мама Биби не могла выполнять свои прямые материнские обязанности, как, например, принимать ванны и плавать вместе с малышкой:

Или исследовать окружающий мир:

Или играть вместе

Fiona doing her flamingo hatching impression?? Cardboard continues to fascinate her. She walks in and around this box, mouths it, pushes it and wears it (even looks good in it). Enrichment like this helps stimulate Fiona’s senses and elicit natural behaviors such as exploration, problem-solving, and play. Each species’ individual needs are considered when designing enrichment activities

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Montag, 29. Mai 2017

Всем этим пришлось заниматься работникам зоопарка

Fiona is 4 months old!

It’s hard to believe that Fiona is 4 months old! We celebrate how far she’s come in those few short months. She was born on January 24, six weeks premature and weighing only 29lbs. Average birth weight for a hippo is 55-100 pounds. She required 24-hour critical care for several months. During that time she gained millions of loyal fans that have been following her progress and rooting for her health. We can now say she is a healthy young hippo, weighing in at 254 pounds this morning, and has mastered the art of navigating deep water. She is interacting face to face with both of her parents daily through a protective barrier, working toward a family reunion in the future. We are hoping that visitors will be able to see her this summer and will keep you posted on when that might happen. We can’t wait to see what the next 4 months have in store!

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Mittwoch, 24. Mai 2017

Конечно, мама Биби, наверное, мало заботится о воспитании дочери. Она бегемот, прежде всего. Ей нравится просто плавать и вкусно есть. Но в конце концов Фиону постепенно познакомили с её родителями, и, похоже, все прошло хорошо. Сначала между Фионой и большими бегемотами был защитный барьер. Она еще слишком крошечная девочка, и взрослые бегемоты могли её нечаянно покалечить:

Great news on this Mother's Day. Fiona and her Mom, Bibi, have graduated to interacting without the howdy mesh. There are still barriers in place to ensure Fiona's safety but this is a step in the right direction towards the ultimate goal to reunite them. #TeamFiona.

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Sonntag, 14. Mai 2017

Итак, 8 июня зоопарк Цинциннати объявил, что пройден еще один важный этап в развитии маленькой Фионы, и это прекрасно:

Fiona and Bibi Introduction

A big milestone has been reached! Fiona and Bibi are now spending some time together in the same space! Fiona has two points of exit when she and Bibi share space, and her care team supervises the short interactions. Bibi sits in a relaxed position while Fiona explores, and licks, her big body!

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Freitag, 9. Juni 2017

Посмотрите, как Фиона трется около мамы Биби и облизывает её. Тест на любовь пройден успешно!Бегемотик Фиона и её мама наконец встретились, и это очень мило

Текст: Flytothesky.ru

 
 
Ссылка на источник 32
В блог
Чтобы разместить новость на сайте или в блоге скопируйте код:
На вашем ресурсе это будет выглядеть так
Бегемотик Фиона – гордость и радость зоопарка Цинциннати с момента её рождения в конце января. Фиона родилась преждевременно и весила всего 13 кг, хотя средний вес...

Комментарии

 
Новости дня
Новости
 
Президент НОК Украины - о том, как попасть в международные организации
Главные новости сегодня
 
﻿
Новости Вашего города
ТОП-новости Беларуси
Прислать новость

Калейдоскоп

21.by в социальных сетях
Самое читаемое за вчера

Свежие газеты

Архив (Калейдоскоп)

Самое читаемое за неделю
﻿
Главная |  Новости  |  Газеты  |  Справки  |  Курсы валют  |  Знакомства  |  Знакомства2  |  Гороскоп  |  Анекдоты  |  ТВ-программа  |  Лото  |  Бизнесмены  |  Каталог СМИ 
Банки  |  ВУЗы  |  Города  |  Страны  |  Госорганы  |  Компании
О ПРОЕКТЕ   РЕКЛАМА   КОНТАКТЫ   КАРТА САЙТА   АРХИВ  
© 2004-2017 21.by
Яндекс.Метрика