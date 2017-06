Подросток танцует в постели после пересадки сердца

Good Day Facebook. I know that many of you are inspired by our Awesome Amari dancing 6 days after his heart transplant. We would like the world to see how awesome he is!! He loves LeBron but I know he's busy but please help me making his video go viral. Tag your t.v. stations etc… #fox5dc #wjladc #ellenshow #jimmykimmel #zipperclub #organdonation Kina Hall Calisa Price Janice Price High Keami Ferguson-Harris Thank you @ellentv #ellentv Ellen DeGeneres @fox5dc

Posted by Charawn Hunter on Donnerstag, 18. Mai 2017