ГазетыИсточникиСамое читаемоеРубрики
Все новости | Новости Экономики | Новости Общества | Новости Политики | Разное | ИноСМИ | Новости Спорта | Новости Мира | ЧП | Калейдоскоп | Еще

XІІ Рэспубліканскі фестываль нацыянальных культур у Гродне ЗАПРАШАЕ

01.06.2018 — Разное | Вороновская газета  
Размер текста:
A
A
A

XІІ Рэспубліканскі фестываль нацыянальных культур у Гродне ЗАПРАШАЕ

З 1 па 3 чэрвеня ў Гродне пройдзе XІІ Рэспубліканскі фестываль нацыянальных культур.


ПРАГРАМА* заключных мерапрыемстваў 

Пятніца, 01.06.

ПЛОШЧА ІМЯ А.ТЫЗЕНГАЎЗА

з 12.00    “Кірмаш бяспекі”, свята для дзяцей і дарослых  ад Дзяржаўтаінспекцыі МУС Рэспублікі Беларусь.

ГРОДЗЕНСКІ ДЗЯРЖАЎНЫ ЎНІВЕРСІТЭТ ІМЯ Я.КУПАЛЫ, вул. Э. Ажэшкі, 22

14.00    “Мастацкі тэкст у арыгінале і перакладзе”, семінар.

ПАНАРАМНАЯ ПЛЯЦОЎКА, вул. Дарвіна

14.00    “Вачыма Гродна”, адкрыццё панарамнай пляцоўкі.

СЕНАТАРСКАЯ ЗАЛА, вул. Замкавая, 20

15.00    “Гродна – карагод сяброў”, адкрыццё выставы фотаздымкаў народнага фотаклуба “Гродна”; прэзентацыя фотаальбома “Гродна – карагод сяброў”;  цырымонія ўзнагароджання па выніках Рэспубліканскага конкурсу сярод журналістаў і СМІ на лепшае асвятленне міжнацыянальных і міжканфесіянальных адносін, міжнароднага дыялогу Рэспублікі Беларусь і супрацоўніцтва з суайчыннікамі за мяжой ад імя Упаўнаважанага па справах рэлігій і нацыянальнасцей пры Савеце Міністраў Рэспублікі Беларусь і Міністэрства інфармацыі Рэспублікі Беларусь.

ПОМНІК ДАВЫДУ ГАРАДЗЕНСКАМУ, вул. Замкавая

16.00    “Славутыя імёны Гродна: Давыд”, адкрыццё помніка Давыду Гарадзенскаму.

ГРОДЗЕНСКАЯ АБЛАСНАЯ НАВУКОВАЯ БІБЛІЯТЭКА ІМЯ Я.Ф.КАРСКАГА, вул. Замкавая, 20

11.00    “Роля міжнацыянальнага дыялогу ў станаўленні і развіцці грамадства”, міжнародная канферэнцыя.
16.00    “Дыялог літаратур – дыялог культур”, круглы стол пісьменнікаў з удзелам літаратараў розных нацыянальнасцей.

КАЛОЖСКІ ПАРК

17.00    “Новых сяброў мы вітаем у сям’і”, пасадка новых дрэў на Алеі сяброўства.

ЛЮТЭРАНСКАЯ ЦАРКВА (кірха) СВ. ІААНА, вул. Акадэмічная, 7а

18.00    “Арганы Фэсту”, канцэрт арганнай музыкі Міхаэля Кёніга (Германія).

ДОМ-МУЗЕЙ Э.АЖЭШКІ, вул. Э.Ажэшкі, 17

17.00    “Летні баль у Элізы Ажэшкі”, танцавальна-літаратурная вечарына. Ганаровыя госці – капэла беларускіх народных духавых інструментаў «Гуды» Беларускага дзяржаўнага ўніверсітэта культуры і мастацтваў і калектыў старадаўніх танцаў Selva Magica.

ПЛОШЧА ЛЕНІНА– ПЛОШЧА САВЕЦКАЯ

20.00  пл.Леніна, 20.30  пл.Савецкая     “#Сябры#Вітаем!”, тэатралізаванае шэсце прадстаўнікоў нацыянальных дыяспар.

ПЛОШЧА САВЕЦКАЯ

21.00    “Адзіны дом – адзіны шлях”, урачыстае адкрыццё заключных мерапрыемстваў ХІІ Рэспубліканскага фестывалю нацыянальных культур. Гала-прадстаўленне майстроў мастацтва з удзелам прафесійных эстрадных артыстаў і прадстаўнікоў дыяспар.
23.00    Феерверк.
23.10    “Разам быць”, канцэрт гр. “Песняры”
00.10    “Па-над зорамі”, канцэрт кавер-групы «TENИ».

НОВЫ ЗАМАК, вул. Замкавая

1-2 чэрвеня з 23.30 да 03.00 (кожныя 15 хвілін) “Палац мрояў”, паказ 3d-mapping-шоу, прысвечаны Рэспубліканскаму фестывалю нацыянальных культур.

КІНАТЭАТР “ЧЫРВОНАЯ ЗОРКА”, вул. Сацыялістычная, 4

з 23.00    Кіно пад адкрытым небам: паказ (між)нацыянальных стужак на мове арыгіналу з субцітрамі.
1-2 чэрвеня    Дні карэйскага кіно.

КАРАЛІНСКІ ФАЛЬВАРАК ТЫЗЕНГАЎЗА (в. Караліно, 2а) – КУЛЬТУРНЫ ЦЭНТР «ФЕСТЫВАЛЬНЫ» (вул. Тэльмана, 4)
З 1 па 10 чэрвеня – «Гродна – дарог скрыжаванне»,  IX Міжнародны мастацкі плэнер.

Субота, 02.06

ВЫСТАВАЧНАЯ ЗАЛА “ФЕСТЫВАЛЬНАЯ”, вул. Тэльмана, 4

10.00    “Па старонках фестывалю”, адкрыццё музейнай экспазіцыі; прэзентацыя настольнай гульні “Букет фестывалю”.

ПЛОШЧА ЛЕНІНА– ГАРАДСКІ ПАРК ІМЯ Ж.-Э. ЖЫЛІБЕРА

10.30    “Вясёлы гоман летнім днём”, тэатралізаванае шэсце.

БЕЛАРУСКІ ПАДВОРАК, пл. Леніна

10.55    “Абдымем разам Беларусь”, флэшмоб, прысвечаны Году малой радзімы.
11.00    “Вітаем, шаноўныя, у нашым двары!”, адкрыццё другога дня фестывалю.
11.30    “Прынёманскія берагі”, канцэрт калектываў мастацкай творчасці Гродзенскай вобласці.
14.00    “Беларускі нонстоп”, канцэрт калектываў аматарскай творчасці абласцей Рэспублікі Беларусь.
16.00    “У адзінай сям’і”, канцэрт Нацыянальнага акадэмічнага народнага хору Рэспублікі Беларусь імя Г.І. Цітовіча.
17.30    “Мне не забыцца песні…”, канцэрт народнай эстраднай студыі “Міленіум” Гродзенскага гарадскога цэнтра культуры і народнага эстрадна-сімфанічнага аркестра “Nota Band” пад кіраўніцтвам Юліі Амельчанкі.
19.00    “Карагод сяброў”, канцэрт заслужанага калектыву Рэспублікі Беларусь Дзяржаўнага акадэмічнага ансамбля танца Беларусі.
20.30     “З Бярозаўкі з любоў’ю”, канцэрт заслужанага аматарскага калектыву Рэспублікі Беларусь вакальна — інструментальнага ансамбля “Шкляры” ААТ “Шклозавод “Нёман”.
21.30    “Спяваем па-нашаму”, канцэрт студэнцкіх калектываў.
22.30    “Мары”, канцэрт праекта “Мікіта”.
23.30    “Прыцягненне”, канцэрт гурта Brooklin.
з 1.00    АРТ-рэстаран пад адкрытым небам; “Куточак роднай зямлі”, праца рэгіянальных падворкаў Беларусі.

МІЖНАЦЫЯНАЛЬНЫ ПАДВОРАК, пл. Савецкая

12.00    “Зоркі фестывалю”, канцэрт конкурснага агляду ў межах заключных мерапрыемстваў ХІІ Рэспубліканскага фестывалю нацыянальных культур.
14.30    “Казакі”, канцэрт музычнага тэатра “Рада”.
15.30    “Песні, якія яднаюць”, канцэрт  эстрадна-сімфанічнага аркестра Гродзенскай абласной філармоніі пад кіраўніцтвам Б.Мягкова.
17.00    “Кірмаш сяброў і песен карагод”, урачыстае ўзнагароджанне пераможцаў ХІІ Рэспубліканскага фестывалю нацыянальных культур. Ганаровы госць – фальклорны калектыў“Rozsutec”(Славацкая Рэспубліка).
19.00    “Фарбы свету”, канцэрт заслужанага калектыву Рэспублікі Беларусь ансамбля танца, музыкі і песні “Белыя росы”.
21.00    “Акрыляй”, канцэрт заслужанай артысткі Рэспублікі Беларусь Ірыны Дарафеевай.
23.00    “Банд’Эрос”, канцэрт эстраднага гурта (Расійская Федэрацыя).

КАЛОЖСКІ ПАРК (футбольнае поле)
16.00 – футбольны матч паміж камандай старшыні Гродзенскага гарвыканкама і камандай прадстаўнікоў дыпламатычных місій.

ВУЛІЦЫ ГОРАДА

12.00 – 17.00    “Забавы і гульні народаў Беларусі”, праца нацыянальных падворкаў.
На працягу дня  –  “Сяброўскія сустрэчы”, праца кафейбуса, пл.Савецкая .
14.00, 17.00    “Майстар-квэст”, гульня ад арт-галерэі “У майстра”, вул.Кірава, 8.

“ГОРАД МАЙСТРОЎ
пл. і вул. Савецкая, вул.Віленская, пл.Тызенгаўза, парк імя Ж.-Э.Жылібера.

на працягу дня  –  Выстаўка-продаж вырабаў народных майстроў;  “Народная лялька”, абласная выстаўка дэкаратыўна-прыкладнога мастацтва; “Музей пад адкрытым небам”, выстаўка народнага клуба калекцыянераў «Скарабей» Гродзенскага гарадскога цэнтра культуры; “Вокны Фэсту”, выстаўка конкурсных малюнкаў; паштовы двор.

ГАРАДСКІ ПАРК ІМЯ Ж.-Э. ЖЫЛІБЕРА

10.45    “Запрашаем на фестываль”, адкрыццё механічнай “Фестывальнай дыярамы”.
з 11.00     Кірмаш аніматараў, забаўляльна-гульнёвыя праграмы; “Забавы сонечных праменяў”, канцэрты дзіцячых мастацкіх калектываў устаноў адукацыі г.Гродна. “Берагі”, канцэрт народнага хору народнай песні Гродзенскага дзяржаўнага каледжа мастацтваў. “Літаратурны марафон”, бібліятэчны падворак. Міжнацыянальныя спартыўныя спаборніцтвы, прысвечаныя ІІ Еўрапейскім гульням 2019 у г.Мінску, «Швейцарская даліна».

з 13.00     “Родны край – маё натхненне”, літаратурная пляцоўка; “Батлейка”, інтэрмедыі аматарскага тэатра Гродзенскага дзяржаўнага каледжа мастацтваў, пляцоўка ля тэатра лялек.
23.00    Кіно пад адкрытым небам, летняя эстрада.МУЗЕЙ МАКСІМА БАГДАНОВІЧА, вул.1 Мая, 1013.00    Міжнародная літаратурная вечарына.

Нядзеля, 03.06

АЎГУСТОЎСКІ КАНАЛ,  Гродзенскі раён

13.00     «Адзіны край», урачыстае прывітанне гасцей фестывалю.
13.45    “Танцавальная кругаверць”, фестывальна-святочная прэзентацыя харэаграфічных гуртоў Гродзеншчыны.
15.00    “Мы – розныя”, канцэрт мастацкіх калектываў аматарскай творчасці ўстаноў культуры Гродзенскага раёна.
17.00    “Купалінка-partystyle”, дыскатэка.
18.30    “Плыві святло і зноў да нас вяртайся”, урачыстае закрыццё XІІ Рэспубліканскага фестывалю нацыянальных культур.

НА ПРАЦЯГУ ДНЯ

“Аўгустоўскі-мікс”: выстаўкі майстроў-рамеснікаў; майстар-класы, гульнёвыя пляцоўкі; літаратурны падворак; праца падворкаў клубных устаноў Гродзенскага раёна.
“З’явы. Факты. Асобы”, мастацкі фотапленэр.
“Аўгустоўскія берагі”, экалагічнае свята — прэзентацыя сядзіб, паляўнічых гаспадарак, лясгасаў, дэгустацыі і інш.

*У праграме магчымы змяненні і дапаўненні
 

Карта-схема подворий XII Фестиваля национальных культур

Очень важная карта! Все подворки скорого Фестиваля культур! Планируйте, куда и к кому пойти в гости


XІІ Рэспубліканскі фестываль нацыянальных культур у Гродне ЗАПРАШАЕ

The programme of XII Country-wide Festival of National Cultures in Grodno

XII Country-wide Festival of National Cultures will be held in Grodno from 1st to 3rd of June. 

THE PROGRAMME* of concluding events 

Friday, 01.06 

TYZENHAUS SQUARE 

from 12.00 

«The fair of safety» — the feast for children and adults from State Traffic Patrol Department of the Ministry of National Affairs of Belarus 

YANKA KUPALA GRODNO STATE UNIVERSITY, OZHESHKO STREET, 22 

14.00 

The seminar «A literary text in original and translation». 

PANORAMA PLATFORM, DARVINA STREET 

14.00 

«By Grodno eyes», the opening of the panorama platform 

SENATOR HALL, ZAMKOVAYA STREET, 20 

15.00 

«Grodno – the round dance of friends», the opening of the photography exhibition of the photography club «Grodno»; the presentation of the photo album «Grodno – the round dance of friends»; the award ceremony on the results of the Republican competition among journalists and mass media for the best coverage of international and interfaith relations, the international dialog of the Republic of Belarus and the cooperation of compatriots abroad on behalf of the Commissioner for religion and nationalities under the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus and the Ministry of Information of the Republic of Belarus. 

DAVID OF GRODNO MONUMENT, ZAMKOVAYA STREET 

16.00 

«The famous names of Grodno: David». The opening of the monument for David of Grodno. 

YEFIM KARSKY GRODNO REGIONAL SCIENCE LIBRARY, ZAMKOVAYA STREET, 20 

11.00 

The international conference «The role of international dialog in the society establishment and development». 

16.00 

«The dialog literatures is the dialog of cultures». The round table of writers with participating of the men of letters of different nationalities. 

KOLOZHA PARK 

17.00 

«We welcome new friends in the family». The planting of the new trees on the Friendship Alley. 

THE LUTHERAN CHURCH OF ST. JOHN (KIRCHE), AKADEMICHESKAYA STREET, 7A 

18.00 

«The pipe organs of the festival». The concert of Michael König organ music (Germany). 

THE HOUSE-MUSEUM OF ELIZA OZHESHKO, E. OZHESHKO STREET, 17 

17.00 

«The summer ball of Eliza Ozheshko», a dance and literary night. The honored guest is the choir of Belarusian folk wind instruments «Gudy». The educational establishment “The Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts”.   

LENINA SQUARE-SOVETSKAYA SQUARE 

20.00 LENINA SQUARE 

20.30 SOVETSKAYA SQUARE 

«#WELCOME#FRIENDS!», the theatrical procession of national diasporas representatives. 
SOVETSKAYA SQUARE 

21.00 

«The common home is the common way», the grand opening of the concluding events XII Country-wide Festival of National Cultures. The gala perfomance of art masters with participation of professional entertainers and diasporas representatives. 

23.00 

Fireworks 

23.05 

«Be together», the concert of the group «Pesnyary» 

00.10 

«On the top of the stars», the concert of the cover band «TENI» 

NEW CASTLE, ZAMKOVAYA STREET 
  
1-2 of June from 23.00 till 03.00 (every 15 minutes) «The Palace of Dreams». The 3d-mapping-show dedicated to the Republican Festival of National Cultures 
  
MOVIE THEATER «RED STAR», SOTSIALISTICHESKAYA, 4 

From 23.00 

Open Air Cinema: the screening of (inter)national tapes in the foreign language with subtitles 

1-2 of June   

The days of Korean movies 

Saturday, 02.06 

 The exhibition hall «Festivalnaya», TELMANA STREET, 4 

10.00 

«On the pages of the festival», the opening of the museum exhibition, the presentation of the board game «The festival bouquet». 

LENINA SQUARE- J.E. GILIBERT CITY PARK 

10.30 

«The happy hubbub on a summer day», the theatrical procession 

BELARUSIAN COURTYARD. LENINA SQUARE 

 10.55 

«Hug the Belarus together», a flash mob dedicated to the year of the small motherland. 

11.00 

«Welcome, dear in our courtyard!». The opening of the second day of the festival. 

11.30 

«Prinemanskij shores», the concert of art collectives of the Grodno region. 

14.00 

«Belarusian non-stop», the concert of amateur art collectives of the regions of the Republic of Belarus. 

16.00 

«In one family», the concert of the G.I. Tsitovich National Academic Folk Choir of the Republic of Belarus 

17.30 

«I will never forget the song …», the concert of the folk music studio «Millennium» of Grodno city centre of culture and the national symphonic orchestra «Nota Band» led by Julia Omelchenko. 
19.00 

«The round Dance of friends», the concert of the honored collective of the Republic of Belarus.  «State Academic Dance Ensemble of Belarus». 

20.30 
  
«From Berezovka with love», the concert of honored amateur collective of the Republic of Belarus vocal and instrumental ensemble «Skliary» of JSC «Glassworks ‘Neman'». 

21.30 

«We sing in our language», the concert of student groups. 

22.30 

«Dreams», the concert of the project ‘Mikita’. 

23.30 

«Gravity», the concert of the band ‘Brooklin’ 

From 11.00 

ART-outdoor restaurant; «The corner of the native land», the work of regional courtyards of Belarus 

INTERETHNIC COURTYARD. SOVIETSKAJA SQUARE 

12.00 

«The festival stars», the concert of a competitive review within the framework of the concluding events of XII Country-wide Festival of National Cultures. 

14.30 

 «The Cossacks», the concert of musical theater «Rada». 

15.30 
  
«Songs that unite», the concert of the symphonic orchestra of the Grodno Regional Philharmonic led by B.Myagkov. 

17.00 

«The fair of friends and dance songs», the award ceremony of XII Country-wide Festival of National Cultures. The honoured guest is the folk group «Rozsutec» (Slovak Republic). 

19.00 

«Colors of the World», the concert of the honored collective of the Republic of Belarus «The ensemble of dance, music and song ‘White Dew'». 

21.00 

«Encourage», the concert of honored artist of the Republic of Belarus Irina Dorofeeva. 

23.00 

«Band’Eros», the concert of the band (Russian Federation). 

12.00 

Art open-air restaurant. 
  
CITY STREETS 

12.00 — 17.00 

«Fun and games of Belarus peoples», the work of national courtyards. 

During the day «Friendly meetings», the work of café-bus, Savetskaya square 

14:00 17:00 

«Master Quest», the game from the art gallery «The Master», Kirova Street, 8 
  
THE CITY OF MASTERS 

Sovetskaya Street and Square, Vilenskaya Street, Tyzengavza Square, J.E. Gilibert Park 
  
During the day 

exhibition and sale of craft items; «Peoples doll», the regional exhibition of arts and crafts; «Open Air Museum» exhibition of the collectors club «Scarab» of Grodno culture center; «The windows of the festival», the 

exhibition of competition drawings; mail courtyard. 

J.E. GILIBERT CITY PARK 

10.45 

«Welcome to the festival,» the opening of a mechanical «The festival diorama». 

11.00 

An animator fair, entertainment and game programs; «Entertainment sunlight», concerts of children’s art collectives of educational institutions of Grodno city. «Beach», the concert of folk choir of the folk song of  Grodno 

State College of Art. «Literary Marathon», the library courtyard. Ethnic sports competitions dedicated to the II European Games, which will be held in Minsk in 2019. 

13.00 

«Native land is my inspiration,» literary marketplace; «Batliejka», the interlude of amateur theater of Grodno State College of Arts, the playground near puppetry. 

23.00 

Open Air Cinema, summer stage 
  
Maxim Bogdanovich Museum, PERVOGO MAYA STREET, 10   

13.00 

International literary evening 
  
Sunday, 03.06 
  
August channel, Grodno region 
  
14.00 

«The wheel of a united country», dance and theatrical procession, the opening of the third day of the festival. 

14.45 

 «Dance kruhavierс», the festive presentation of dance collectives of Grodno Region 

16.00. 
  
«We are different», the concert of art collectives of amateur art of the Grodno district cultural institutions. 

18.00 

«Kupalinka-party style», discotheque. 

19.30 

«Go with the light and come back to us again», the closing ceremony XII Country-wide Festival of National Cultures in Grodno. 

DURING THE DAY 
  

«The August Mix»: the exhibitions of craftsmen; workshops, playgrounds; literary courtyard; the work of courtyards of Grodno region. 

«Phenomena. Facts. Person «, artistic photo plein air. 

«The August banks», the environmental festival – the presentation of estates, game farms, forestries, wine tasting, etc.. 

*The programme can be changed and updated. 

http://grodnonews.by/

 
 
Ссылка на источник 0
В блог
Чтобы разместить новость на сайте или в блоге скопируйте код:
На вашем ресурсе это будет выглядеть так
З 1 па 3 чэрвеня ў Гродне пройдзе XІІ Рэспубліканскі фестываль нацыянальных культур. ПРАГРАМА* заключных мерапрыемстваў  Пятніца, 01.06. ПЛОШЧА ІМЯ А.ТЫЗЕНГАЎЗА з 12.00  ...
 
Новости дня
Новости разные
 
Штаб фестиваля будет работать в школе искусств имени Тизенгауза
Главные новости сегодня
 
﻿
Новости Вашего города
ТОП-новости Беларуси
Прислать новость
Лента новостей

Разное

21.by в социальных сетях
Самое читаемое за вчера

Свежие газеты

31.05.2018
Mir24.TV Belarus
Івацэвіцкі веснік
Кобринский вестник
Полесская правда
Пинский Вестник
Варяг-пресс
Новости Полоцка
Клiч Радзiмы
Герой працы
Газета Авангард
Новости Ветки
Народны голас
Лоевский край
Mlife
Чырвоны Кастрычнiк
Петрыкаускiя навiны
Хойницкiя навiны
Чачэрскi веснiк
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Ивьевский край
Полымя
Lida.Info
Лидская газета
Заря над Неманам
Свислочская газета
Светлы шлях
Единство
Новости Дзержинска
Нясвижскiя навiны
Инфа-Курьер
Слуцк Город
Смалявiцкi край
Soligorsk News
Прамень
Раёны весник
Маяк Преднепровья
Радзiма
Савецкая вёска
Кировец
Голас Касцюкоушчыны
Кричевская жизнь
Новости Хотимска
Новы дзень (Жлобин)
Перамога (Дятлово)
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)

Архив (Разное)

Самое читаемое за неделю
﻿

Партнёры

Главная |  Новости  |  Газеты  |  Справки  |  Курсы валют  |  Знакомства  |  Знакомства2  |  Гороскоп  |  Анекдоты  |  ТВ-программа  |  Лото  |  Бизнесмены  |  Каталог СМИ 
Банки  |  ВУЗы  |  Города  |  Страны  |  Госорганы  |  Компании
О ПРОЕКТЕ   РЕКЛАМА   КОНТАКТЫ   КАРТА САЙТА   АРХИВ  
© 2004-2018 21.by
Яндекс.Метрика