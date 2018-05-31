XІІ Рэспубліканскі фестываль нацыянальных культур у Гродне ЗАПРАШАЕ

*У праграме магчымы змяненні і дапаўненні

The programme of XII Country-wide Festival of National Cultures in Grodno

XII Country-wide Festival of National Cultures will be held in Grodno from 1st to 3rd of June.

THE PROGRAMME* of concluding events

Friday, 01.06

TYZENHAUS SQUARE

from 12.00

«The fair of safety» — the feast for children and adults from State Traffic Patrol Department of the Ministry of National Affairs of Belarus



YANKA KUPALA GRODNO STATE UNIVERSITY, OZHESHKO STREET, 22

14.00

The seminar «A literary text in original and translation».



PANORAMA PLATFORM, DARVINA STREET

14.00

«By Grodno eyes», the opening of the panorama platform

SENATOR HALL, ZAMKOVAYA STREET, 20

15.00

«Grodno – the round dance of friends», the opening of the photography exhibition of the photography club «Grodno»; the presentation of the photo album «Grodno – the round dance of friends»; the award ceremony on the results of the Republican competition among journalists and mass media for the best coverage of international and interfaith relations, the international dialog of the Republic of Belarus and the cooperation of compatriots abroad on behalf of the Commissioner for religion and nationalities under the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus and the Ministry of Information of the Republic of Belarus.

DAVID OF GRODNO MONUMENT, ZAMKOVAYA STREET

16.00

«The famous names of Grodno: David». The opening of the monument for David of Grodno.

YEFIM KARSKY GRODNO REGIONAL SCIENCE LIBRARY, ZAMKOVAYA STREET, 20

11.00

The international conference «The role of international dialog in the society establishment and development».

16.00

«The dialog literatures is the dialog of cultures». The round table of writers with participating of the men of letters of different nationalities.

KOLOZHA PARK

17.00

«We welcome new friends in the family». The planting of the new trees on the Friendship Alley.

THE LUTHERAN CHURCH OF ST. JOHN (KIRCHE), AKADEMICHESKAYA STREET, 7A



18.00

«The pipe organs of the festival». The concert of Michael König organ music (Germany).



THE HOUSE-MUSEUM OF ELIZA OZHESHKO, E. OZHESHKO STREET, 17

17.00

«The summer ball of Eliza Ozheshko», a dance and literary night. The honored guest is the choir of Belarusian folk wind instruments «Gudy». The educational establishment “The Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts”.

LENINA SQUARE-SOVETSKAYA SQUARE

20.00 LENINA SQUARE

20.30 SOVETSKAYA SQUARE

«#WELCOME#FRIENDS!», the theatrical procession of national diasporas representatives.

SOVETSKAYA SQUARE

21.00

«The common home is the common way», the grand opening of the concluding events XII Country-wide Festival of National Cultures. The gala perfomance of art masters with participation of professional entertainers and diasporas representatives.

23.00

Fireworks

23.05

«Be together», the concert of the group «Pesnyary»

00.10

«On the top of the stars», the concert of the cover band «TENI»

NEW CASTLE, ZAMKOVAYA STREET



1-2 of June from 23.00 till 03.00 (every 15 minutes) «The Palace of Dreams». The 3d-mapping-show dedicated to the Republican Festival of National Cultures



MOVIE THEATER «RED STAR», SOTSIALISTICHESKAYA, 4

From 23.00

Open Air Cinema: the screening of (inter)national tapes in the foreign language with subtitles

1-2 of June

The days of Korean movies

Saturday, 02.06

The exhibition hall «Festivalnaya», TELMANA STREET, 4

10.00

«On the pages of the festival», the opening of the museum exhibition, the presentation of the board game «The festival bouquet».

LENINA SQUARE- J.E. GILIBERT CITY PARK

10.30

«The happy hubbub on a summer day», the theatrical procession

BELARUSIAN COURTYARD. LENINA SQUARE

10.55

«Hug the Belarus together», a flash mob dedicated to the year of the small motherland.

11.00

«Welcome, dear in our courtyard!». The opening of the second day of the festival.

11.30

«Prinemanskij shores», the concert of art collectives of the Grodno region.

14.00

«Belarusian non-stop», the concert of amateur art collectives of the regions of the Republic of Belarus.

16.00

«In one family», the concert of the G.I. Tsitovich National Academic Folk Choir of the Republic of Belarus

17.30

«I will never forget the song …», the concert of the folk music studio «Millennium» of Grodno city centre of culture and the national symphonic orchestra «Nota Band» led by Julia Omelchenko.

19.00

«The round Dance of friends», the concert of the honored collective of the Republic of Belarus. «State Academic Dance Ensemble of Belarus».



20.30



«From Berezovka with love», the concert of honored amateur collective of the Republic of Belarus vocal and instrumental ensemble «Skliary» of JSC «Glassworks ‘Neman'».

21.30

«We sing in our language», the concert of student groups.

22.30

«Dreams», the concert of the project ‘Mikita’.

23.30

«Gravity», the concert of the band ‘Brooklin’

From 11.00

ART-outdoor restaurant; «The corner of the native land», the work of regional courtyards of Belarus

INTERETHNIC COURTYARD. SOVIETSKAJA SQUARE

12.00

«The festival stars», the concert of a competitive review within the framework of the concluding events of XII Country-wide Festival of National Cultures.

14.30

«The Cossacks», the concert of musical theater «Rada».

15.30



«Songs that unite», the concert of the symphonic orchestra of the Grodno Regional Philharmonic led by B.Myagkov.

17.00

«The fair of friends and dance songs», the award ceremony of XII Country-wide Festival of National Cultures. The honoured guest is the folk group «Rozsutec» (Slovak Republic).

19.00

«Colors of the World», the concert of the honored collective of the Republic of Belarus «The ensemble of dance, music and song ‘White Dew'».

21.00

«Encourage», the concert of honored artist of the Republic of Belarus Irina Dorofeeva.



23.00

«Band’Eros», the concert of the band (Russian Federation).

12.00

Art open-air restaurant.



CITY STREETS

12.00 — 17.00

«Fun and games of Belarus peoples», the work of national courtyards.

During the day «Friendly meetings», the work of café-bus, Savetskaya square

14:00 17:00

«Master Quest», the game from the art gallery «The Master», Kirova Street, 8



THE CITY OF MASTERS

Sovetskaya Street and Square, Vilenskaya Street, Tyzengavza Square, J.E. Gilibert Park



During the day

exhibition and sale of craft items; «Peoples doll», the regional exhibition of arts and crafts; «Open Air Museum» exhibition of the collectors club «Scarab» of Grodno culture center; «The windows of the festival», the

exhibition of competition drawings; mail courtyard.

J.E. GILIBERT CITY PARK

10.45

«Welcome to the festival,» the opening of a mechanical «The festival diorama».

11.00

An animator fair, entertainment and game programs; «Entertainment sunlight», concerts of children’s art collectives of educational institutions of Grodno city. «Beach», the concert of folk choir of the folk song of Grodno

State College of Art. «Literary Marathon», the library courtyard. Ethnic sports competitions dedicated to the II European Games, which will be held in Minsk in 2019.

13.00

«Native land is my inspiration,» literary marketplace; «Batliejka», the interlude of amateur theater of Grodno State College of Arts, the playground near puppetry.

23.00

Open Air Cinema, summer stage



Maxim Bogdanovich Museum, PERVOGO MAYA STREET, 10

13.00

International literary evening



Sunday, 03.06



August channel, Grodno region



14.00

«The wheel of a united country», dance and theatrical procession, the opening of the third day of the festival.

14.45



«Dance kruhavierс», the festive presentation of dance collectives of Grodno Region

16.00.



«We are different», the concert of art collectives of amateur art of the Grodno district cultural institutions.



18.00

«Kupalinka-party style», discotheque.

19.30

«Go with the light and come back to us again», the closing ceremony XII Country-wide Festival of National Cultures in Grodno.

DURING THE DAY



«The August Mix»: the exhibitions of craftsmen; workshops, playgrounds; literary courtyard; the work of courtyards of Grodno region.

«Phenomena. Facts. Person «, artistic photo plein air.

«The August banks», the environmental festival – the presentation of estates, game farms, forestries, wine tasting, etc..

*The programme can be changed and updated.