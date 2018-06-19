ГазетыИсточникиСамое читаемоеРубрики
Все новости | Новости Экономики | Новости Общества | Новости Политики | Разное | ИноСМИ | Новости Спорта | Новости Мира | ЧП | Калейдоскоп | Еще

WITH “BELAGRO” – WITH CONTRACTS AND AWARDS

20.06.2018 — Разное | Вороновская газета  
Размер текста:
A
A
A

Participating in the XXVIII International specialized exhibition “Belagro-2018”which was finished last week has become especially successful for the open Joint Stork Company “Voronovo agricultural equipment”.

WITH “BELAGRO” – WITH CONTRACTS AND AWARDS

The manager of the company Alexander Vladimirovich Magazinshchikov said:

  • We sold four special agricultural semitrailers PSS-25 to one of the companies of Vologda Region in Russia, signed delivery contracts of tipper semitrailers PT-14S to Nizhny Novgorod Region and special agricultural trailers PSS-15 to Arkhangelsk I want to admit that we export 70% of the produced machinery to Russia.


WITH “BELAGRO” – WITH CONTRACTS AND AWARDS

WITH “BELAGRO” – WITH CONTRACTS AND AWARDS

Besides signing successful contracts the company received some awards. It got the first prize for active participating in the XXVIII International specialized exhibition “Belagro-2018”by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus. The republic association “Belagroservice” awarded the company with the diploma for success in producing new equipment and active participating in the exhibition.

 
 
Ссылка на источник 12
В блог
Чтобы разместить новость на сайте или в блоге скопируйте код:
На вашем ресурсе это будет выглядеть так
Participating in the XXVIII International specialized exhibition “Belagro-2018”which was finished last week has become especially successful for the open Joint Stork Company “Voronovo agricultural equipment”. The manager of the company Alexander Vladimirovich Magazinshchikov said: We sold...
 
Новости дня
Новости разные
 
Сделать туше
Главные новости сегодня
 
﻿
Новости Вашего города
ТОП-новости Беларуси
Прислать новость
Лента новостей

Разное

21.by в социальных сетях
Самое читаемое за вчера

Свежие газеты

19.06.2018
Mir24.TV Belarus
Івацэвіцкі веснік
Кобринский вестник
Навiны Палесся
Полесская правда
Пинский Вестник
Варяг-пресс
Зара (Бешенковичи)
Двинская правда (Верхнедвинск)
Новости Докшицы
Чырвоны прамень
Клiч Радзiмы
Герой працы
Газета Авангард
Новости Ветки
Народны голас
Лоевский край
Чырвоны Кастрычнiк
Петрыкаускiя навiны
Хойницкiя навiны
Чачэрскi веснiк
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Ивьевский край
Полымя
Lida.Info
Лидская газета
Заря над Неманам
Свислочская газета
Светлы шлях
Единство
Новости Дзержинска
Нясвижскiя навiны
Инфа-Курьер
Слуцк Город
Смалявiцкi край
Soligorsk News
Прамень
Раёны весник
Радзiма
Савецкая вёска
Кировец
Голас Касцюкоушчыны
Асiповiцкi край
Новости Хотимска
Новы дзень (Жлобин)
Перамога (Дятлово)
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)
20.06.2018
Mir24.TV Belarus
Кобринский вестник
Пинский Вестник
Варяг-пресс
Новости Докшицы
Поставский край
Клiч Радзiмы
Новости Ветки
Народны голас
Лоевский край
Mlife
Чырвоны Кастрычнiк
Петрыкаускiя навiны
Хойницкiя навiны
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Газета Праца
Лидская газета
Заря над Неманам
Свислочская газета
Светлы шлях
Единство
Новости Дзержинска
Нясвижскiя навiны
Инфа-Курьер
Смалявiцкi край
Прамень
Раёны весник
Маяк Преднепровья
Горецкий вестник
Кировец
Новости Хотимска
Новы дзень (Жлобин)

Архив (Разное)

Самое читаемое за неделю
﻿
Главная |  Новости  |  Газеты  |  Справки  |  Курсы валют  |  Знакомства  |  Знакомства2  |  Гороскоп  |  Анекдоты  |  ТВ-программа  |  Лото  |  Бизнесмены  |  Каталог СМИ 
Банки  |  ВУЗы  |  Города  |  Страны  |  Госорганы  |  Компании
О ПРОЕКТЕ   РЕКЛАМА   КОНТАКТЫ   КАРТА САЙТА   АРХИВ  
© 2004-2018 21.by
Яндекс.Метрика