WITH “BELAGRO” – WITH CONTRACTS AND AWARDS

Participating in the XXVIII International specialized exhibition “Belagro-2018”which was finished last week has become especially successful for the open Joint Stork Company “Voronovo agricultural equipment”.
The manager of the company Alexander Vladimirovich Magazinshchikov said:
Besides signing successful contracts the company received some awards. It got the first prize for active participating in the XXVIII International specialized exhibition “Belagro-2018”by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus. The republic association “Belagroservice” awarded the company with the diploma for success in producing new equipment and active participating in the exhibition.
