Heart's Memory of Entire People

26.06.2018 — Разное | Свislochская газета  
Heart's Memory of Entire People

June 22, 1941 - is a mournful date in the people’s history, it’s the beginning of severe trials for millions of residents of a large Soviet country, the starting point of a hard but stubborn way to victory, a path which is 1418 days and nights long. 77 years separate us from that day. Nevertheless, for all the people who live now this date is a reminder of the large-scale tragedy that has brought pain and misfortune to almost every Belarusian family: for those who were killed in battles, who were tortured in fascist captivity and who starved to death.

 

- It is impossible to mitigate and minimize the consequences of that war, – deputy chairman of the district executive committee Yuri Kulikov addressed the rally participants. - Many cities, villages and industrial enterprises were destroyed, there were millions of victims. Today, we remember all the people who died in a fierce battle with the enemy. We bow to the generation of Soviet people who have brought us Victory. Looking back through the years, you understand that there is a force on the earth that neither time nor evil will be able to destroy. I mean love for children, for home, for the Motherland. We bow down to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War, to the workers of the rear for their great deeds. We express our admiration and gratitude to them.

 

…A minute of silence is observed. People lay flowers and wreathes to the mass grave of Soviet soldiers and guerrillas. Let live the heart’s memory!

 
 
On June 22, there was held a rally dedicated to the Day of national memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War.
 
