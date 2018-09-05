One more fire



On September 1, 2018 there was a call to MES informing of house fire in the village Grinevichi.



The neighbors woke up because of crack, saw that the house was in fire and immediately called 101. As a result of fire the roof, the covering, furniture are damaged.

It was established that the man was outside during the accident. He lives in Minsk and comes here only in spring and autumn. The neighbors describe him as a person who likes to drink. The possible cause of fire is smoking.







There have been 17 fires in Svisloch region this year. As a result 11 buildings are destroyed and 12 are damaged.