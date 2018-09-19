ГазетыИсточникиСамое читаемоеРубрики
Все новости | Новости Экономики | Новости Общества | Новости Политики | Разное | ИноСМИ | Новости Спорта | Новости Мира | ЧП | Калейдоскоп | Еще

"We do not go to the forest without a reason". Life in Novy Dvor a year after Maxim Markhalyuk’s disappearance

20.09.2018 — Разное | Свислочская газета  
Размер текста:
A
A
A

"We do not go to the forest without a reason". Life in Novy Dvor a year after Maxim Markhalyuk’s disappearance
One year ago, on September 16, 2017, Maxim Marhalyuk disappeared in Belovezhskaya Pushcha. The police, local residents and volunteers were looking for him. Unfortunately, the boy is not found. TUT.BY visited the village a year later.

Now in the village there are no any ads with the signs of the missing boy. Although last year they were all around. However, local people say that even without these papers they remember about Maxim. Adults do not allow their children to go to forest without a good reason. There are a lot of questions but no answers.

"We do not go to the forest without a reason". Life in Novy Dvor a year after Maxim Markhalyuk’s disappearance

 

The boy was put on international wanted list. People said that Maxim was stolen or he drowned in the marshes or he frightened of wild animals, fled into the forest and was lost there. There were also versions that the child was sent abroad and supposedly just ran away from home. Local residents say that law-enforcers recently began to visit their homes again. During the winter period, the active phase of prospecting was stopped. However it began again with the onset of heat. Someone said that even the lake would be drained, but nothing has been done so far.

Women remember that the boy couldn’t swim, he didn’t know the forest. Although at first they were all sure that it was impossible for him to get lost in Pushcha. His mother is still waiting for him and believes that he will return. She refused to talk with journalists; it is a tragedy for the whole family. No one knows when this PAIN will fade away a little.

In the school where the boy studied, people do not want to raise again this question and they ask not to bother Maxim’s classmates. Psychologists even worked with some children.

 

On September 16, 2017 the boy disappeared in the Belovezhskaya Pushcha. At 8 p.m. he went on the bicycle to the forest near the village Novy Dvor. Later, the police found his bicycle but the search did not gave any results.

Everyone who can know anything about the whereabouts please call: 8-033-688-62-50, 8-029-572-30-12, 8-015-133-32-82 or the nearest police station 102.

 
 
Ссылка на источник 59
В блог
Чтобы разместить новость на сайте или в блоге скопируйте код:
На вашем ресурсе это будет выглядеть так
One year ago, on September 16, 2017, Maxim Marhalyuk disappeared in Belovezhskaya Pushcha. The police, local residents and volunteers were looking for him. Unfortunately, the boy is not found. TUT.BY visited the village a year later. Now in the village there are no any ads with the signs of the...
 
Новости дня
Новости разные
 
Запад готовится использовать Украину в противодействии России – ОДКБ
Главные новости сегодня
 
﻿
Новости Вашего города
ТОП-новости Беларуси
Прислать новость
Лента новостей

Разное

21.by в социальных сетях
Самое читаемое за вчера

Свежие газеты

19.09.2018
Mir24.TV Belarus
Івацэвіцкі веснік
Кобринский вестник
Навiны Палесся
Полесская правда
Пинский Вестник
Двинская правда (Верхнедвинск)
Гарадоцкi веснiк
Днепровская правда (Дуюровно)
Лепельский край
Новости Полоцка
Патриот (Ушачи)
Герой працы
Газета Авангард
Новости Ветки
Калiнкавiцкiя навiны
Лоевский край
Чырвоны Кастрычнiк
Петрыкаускiя навiны
Хойницкiя навiны
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Полымя
Lida.Info
Заря над Неманам
Свислочская газета
Светлы шлях
Единство
Новости Дзержинска
Нясвижскiя навiны
Слуцк Город
Смалявiцкi край
Soligorsk News
Маяк Преднепровья
Радзiма
Горецкий вестник
Савецкая вёска
Кричевская жизнь
Асiповiцкi край
Новости Хотимска
Новы дзень (Жлобин)
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)
20.09.2018
Mir24.TV Belarus
Івацэвіцкі веснік
Полесская правда
Пинский Вестник
Гарадоцкi веснiк
Патриот (Ушачи)
Чырвоны прамень
Газета Авангард
Новости Ветки
Mlife
Чырвоны Кастрычнiк
Петрыкаускiя навiны
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Полымя
Lida.Info
Заря над Неманам
Свислочская газета
Светлы шлях
Единство
Нясвижскiя навiны
Слуцк Город
Маяк Преднепровья
Радзiма
Горецкий вестник
Савецкая вёска
Кировец
Голас Касцюкоушчыны
Асiповiцкi край
Новости Хотимска
Перамога (Дятлово)
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)

Архив (Разное)

Самое читаемое за неделю
﻿

Партнёры

Главная |  Новости  |  Газеты  |  Справки  |  Курсы валют  |  Знакомства  |  Знакомства2  |  Гороскоп  |  Анекдоты  |  ТВ-программа  |  Лото  |  Бизнесмены  |  Каталог СМИ 
Банки  |  ВУЗы  |  Города  |  Страны  |  Госорганы  |  Компании
О ПРОЕКТЕ   РЕКЛАМА   КОНТАКТЫ   КАРТА САЙТА   АРХИВ  
© 2004-2018 21.by
Яндекс.Метрика