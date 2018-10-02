ГазетыИсточникиСамое читаемоеРубрики
Все новости | Новости Экономики | Новости Общества | Новости Политики | Разное | ИноСМИ | Новости Спорта | Новости Мира | ЧП | Калейдоскоп | Еще

The temple will gather its parishioners

03.10.2018 — Разное | Свислочская газета  
Размер текста:
A
A
A

The temple will gather its parishioners
The rector of the Church Sergiy Tarasevich emphasizes that only due to the unshakable faith of the parishioners, their constant prayer and material contribution, the harmonious and competent work of all involved organizations of the city, district and leaders of all levels it is possible today to talk about the main event in the history of the new church - its sanctification.

 

Our permanent consultant - team leader Valery Osievsky explains that only finishing touches remain. It looks much BETTER than was even last year. Everything is painted in the porch, here should be made a small parapet of plasterboard in order to hide the lower pipe. Inside the church tiles are laid, heated floors are arranged in the prayer room and in the altar part. Recently, all the wooden doors that were made in Slonim have been installed. The walls in the temple are painted white. Two bathrooms, pantry, electrical switch room, the abbot's office, the choir are ready for using.

The temple will gather its parishioners

 

The temple will gather its parishioners

 

The most laborious work is the installation of the altar. Two clergymen from the Shchuchin district are responsible for that. According to the plan the altar part will have been finished by November.

The temple will gather its parishioners

 

 
 
Ссылка на источник 0
В блог
Чтобы разместить новость на сайте или в блоге скопируйте код:
На вашем ресурсе это будет выглядеть так
The rector of the Church Sergiy Tarasevich emphasizes that only due to the unshakable faith of the parishioners, their constant prayer and material contribution, the harmonious and competent work of all involved organizations of the city, district and leaders of all levels it is possible today to...
 
Новости дня
Новости разные
 
Наполеон Орда — самый известный белорусский пейзажист в мировой культуре
Главные новости сегодня
 
﻿
Новости Вашего города
ТОП-новости Беларуси
Прислать новость
Лента новостей

Разное

21.by в социальных сетях
Самое читаемое за вчера

Свежие газеты

02.10.2018
Mir24.TV Belarus
Івацэвіцкі веснік
Полесская правда
Пинский Вестник
Гарадоцкi веснiк
Міёрскія навіны
Новости Полоцка
Голас Сененшчыны
Патриот (Ушачи)
Чырвоны прамень
Газета Авангард
Калiнкавiцкiя навiны
Лоевский край
Mlife
Чырвоны Кастрычнiк
Петрыкаускiя навiны
Хойницкiя навiны
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Ивьевский край
Полымя
Lida.Info
Заря над Неманам
Свислочская газета
Светлы шлях
Единство
Новости Дзержинска
Нясвижскiя навiны
Слуцк Город
Смалявiцкi край
Маяк Преднепровья
Радзiма
Кировец
Голас Касцюкоушчыны
Асiповiцкi край
Новости Хотимска
Новы дзень (Жлобин)
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)
03.10.2018
Mir24.TV Belarus
Кобринский вестник
Навiны Палесся
Полесская правда
Пинский Вестник
Двинская правда (Верхнедвинск)
Гарадоцкi веснiк
Новости Докшицы
Новости Полоцка
Голас Сененшчыны
Клiч Радзiмы
Герой працы
Газета Авангард
Чырвоны Кастрычнiк
Петрыкаускiя навiны
Хойницкiя навiны
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Полымя
Lida.Info
Заря над Неманам
Свислочская газета
Светлы шлях
Единство
Нясвижскiя навiны
Слуцк Город
Смалявiцкi край
Маяк Преднепровья
Радзiма
Савецкая вёска
Кировец
Голас Касцюкоушчыны
Кричевская жизнь
Новости Хотимска
Новы дзень (Жлобин)
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)

Архив (Разное)

Самое читаемое за неделю
﻿

Партнёры

Главная |  Новости  |  Газеты  |  Справки  |  Курсы валют  |  Знакомства  |  Знакомства2  |  Гороскоп  |  Анекдоты  |  ТВ-программа  |  Лото  |  Бизнесмены  |  Каталог СМИ 
Банки  |  ВУЗы  |  Города  |  Страны  |  Госорганы  |  Компании
О ПРОЕКТЕ   РЕКЛАМА   КОНТАКТЫ   КАРТА САЙТА   АРХИВ  
© 2004-2018 21.by
Яндекс.Метрика