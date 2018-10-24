A schoolgirl from Radun is awarded as a winner in the republican contest “Golden Feather of Belaya Rus – 2018”





The victory in the contest became a pleasant surprise for the pupil of the 7th grade Anna Voytkun from Radun school. She didn’t do anything for the contest. She only designed the photo collages from the photos in the family album. She gathered a lot of them thanks to the yearly family tradition of the Voytkuns to have a rest together going for a walk or visiting historical places of Belarus. Parents think that spending leisure time together is very useful. It brings good impressions, unites members of the family, enriches the inner world of the children. How not to take photos of unforgettable moments! Anna and her father Vitaliy Iosifovich always do it with pleasure.

Anna is a creative personality, she has got various interests. She was fond of clothes design, created models for her mum and herself. She takes up dancing in the school of arts, draws, reads much. She often goes for a walk with her camera, takes photos of the landscape she liked. The observant girl takes a macro shot so the nature hidden from the eyes enters the frame.

This year Anna takes part in another republican photo contest “The Land under White Wings”. Her works were the best in three nominations in our district and were sent to the regional contest. It is possible they will get high marks from the jury.

Anna spends much time on her school study and creative works. She does well at school. So did her brother.

Her elder brother Vladislav is a winner of the republican contest of research works in geography and history. This year he has become a student of the Academy of Management under the President. Anna also took part in research work, won the second prize in the district conference of research works “The Way to the Future”. Last year she was the second in the district olimpiad in Russian.

Success is the best stimulus in life. Anna felt it. If you try , you’ll surely achieve the result.

Olga Vorobyova

Translated by Zinaida Tserpitskaya