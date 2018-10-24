ГазетыИсточникиСамое читаемоеРубрики
Все новости | Новости Экономики | Новости Общества | Новости Политики | Разное | ИноСМИ | Новости Спорта | Новости Мира | ЧП | Калейдоскоп | Еще

A schoolgirl from Radun is awarded as a winner in the republican contest “Golden Feather of Belaya Rus – 2018”

25.10.2018 — Разное | Вороновская газета  
Размер текста:
A
A
A

A schoolgirl from Radun is awarded as a winner in the republican contest “Golden Feather of Belaya Rus – 2018”

The victory in the contest became a pleasant surprise for the pupil of the 7th grade Anna Voytkun from Radun school. She didn’t do anything for the contest. She only designed the photo collages from the photos in the family album. She gathered a lot of them thanks to the yearly family tradition of the Voytkuns to have a rest together going for a walk or visiting historical places of Belarus. Parents think that spending leisure time together is very useful. It brings good impressions, unites members of the family, enriches the inner world of the children. How not to take photos of unforgettable moments! Anna and her father Vitaliy Iosifovich always do it with pleasure.

Anna is a creative personality, she has got various interests. She was fond of clothes design, created models for her mum and herself. She takes up dancing in the school of arts, draws, reads much. She often goes for a walk with her camera, takes photos of the landscape she liked. The observant girl takes a macro shot so the nature hidden from the eyes enters the frame.

This year Anna takes part in another republican photo contest “The Land under White Wings”. Her works were the best in three nominations in our district and were sent to the regional contest. It is possible they will get high marks from the jury.

Anna spends much time on her school study and creative works. She does well at school. So did her brother.

Her elder brother Vladislav is a winner of the republican contest of research works in geography and history. This year he has become a student of the Academy of Management under the President. Anna also took part in research work, won the second prize in the district conference of research works “The Way to the Future”. Last year she was the second in the district olimpiad in Russian.

Success is the best stimulus in life. Anna felt it. If you try , you’ll surely achieve the result.

Olga Vorobyova

Translated by Zinaida Tserpitskaya

 
 
Ссылка на источник 34
В блог
Чтобы разместить новость на сайте или в блоге скопируйте код:
На вашем ресурсе это будет выглядеть так
The victory in the contest became a pleasant surprise for the pupil of the 7th grade Anna Voytkun from Radun school. She didn’t do anything for the contest. She only designed the photo collages from the photos in the family album. She gathered a lot of them thanks to the yearly family tradition of...
 
Новости дня
Новости разные
 
Поддержим проекты сморгонцев!
Главные новости сегодня
 
﻿
Новости Вашего города
ТОП-новости Беларуси
Прислать новость
Лента новостей

Разное

21.by в социальных сетях
Самое читаемое за вчера

Свежие газеты

24.10.2018
Mir24.TV Belarus
Кобринский вестник
Полесская правда
Пинский Вестник
Днепровская правда (Дуюровно)
Міёрскія навіны
Патриот (Ушачи)
Клiч Радзiмы
Газета Авангард
Лоевский край
Mlife
Чырвоны Кастрычнiк
Петрыкаускiя навiны
Хойницкiя навiны
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Ивьевский край
Полымя
Lida.Info
Заря над Неманам
Свислочская газета
Светлы шлях
Единство
Нясвижскiя навiны
Слуцк Город
Смалявiцкi край
Soligorsk News
Маяк Преднепровья
Радзiма
Горецкий вестник
Савецкая вёска
Кировец
Голас Касцюкоушчыны
Кричевская жизнь
Асiповiцкi край
Новости Хотимска
Новы дзень (Жлобин)
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)
25.10.2018
Mir24.TV Belarus
Полесская правда
Пинский Вестник
Газета Авангард
Чырвоны Кастрычнiк
Хойницкiя навiны
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Полымя
Заря над Неманам
Свислочская газета
Светлы шлях
Нясвижскiя навiны
Слуцк Город
Смалявiцкi край
Кировец
Новости Хотимска
Новы дзень (Жлобин)
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)

Архив (Разное)

Самое читаемое за неделю
﻿
Главная |  Новости  |  Газеты  |  Справки  |  Курсы валют  |  Знакомства  |  Знакомства2  |  Гороскоп  |  Анекдоты  |  ТВ-программа  |  Лото  |  Бизнесмены  |  Каталог СМИ 
Банки  |  ВУЗы  |  Города  |  Страны  |  Госорганы  |  Компании
О ПРОЕКТЕ   РЕКЛАМА   КОНТАКТЫ   КАРТА САЙТА   АРХИВ  
© 2004-2018 21.by
Яндекс.Метрика