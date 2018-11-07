Mourning Saturday

Two traffic accidents occurred in the district last Saturday, the first was near the village Vileishi and the second in Svisloch.

A man, born in 1968, driving his own Opel Vectra car on the Zanky - Ogorodniki - Skrebly - Verdomichi gravel road at lunchtime, did not count on the condition of the road, chose the wrong speed, ditched and the vehicle rolled over.

His passenger - a man, born in 1963, died from his injuries . The driver was intoxicated and did not have a driver's license. A criminal case is observed.

At 3 p.m. at the crossroad near the shop Rodny Kut, a driver, born in 1978, driving off a minor road hit a cyclist, born in 1949. An elderly woman neglected the traffic regulations, unexpectedly slid off the sidewalk and began driving a two-wheeled vehicle near a pedestrian crossing.





As a result of the accident, a woman was injured and hospitalized in the surgical department of the Svisloch Central District Hospital. The car had a damaged windshield.