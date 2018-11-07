ГазетыИсточникиСамое читаемоеРубрики
Все новости | Новости Экономики | Новости Общества | Новости Политики | Разное | ИноСМИ | Новости Спорта | Новости Мира | ЧП | Калейдоскоп | Еще

Mourning Saturday

08.11.2018 — Разное | Свислочская газета  
Размер текста:
A
A
A

Two traffic accidents occurred in the district last Saturday, the first was near the village Vileishi and the second in Svisloch.

A man, born in 1968, driving his own Opel Vectra car on the Zanky - Ogorodniki - Skrebly - Verdomichi gravel road at lunchtime, did not count on the condition of the road, chose the wrong speed, ditched and the vehicle rolled over.

His passenger - a man, born in 1963, died from his injuries . The driver was intoxicated and did not have a driver's license. A criminal case is observed.

Mourning Saturday

 

At 3 p.m. at the crossroad near the shop Rodny Kut, a driver, born in 1978, driving off a minor road hit a cyclist, born in 1949. An elderly woman neglected the traffic regulations, unexpectedly slid off the sidewalk and began driving a two-wheeled vehicle near a pedestrian crossing.

Mourning Saturday

 

Mourning Saturday

 

As a result of the accident, a woman was injured and hospitalized in the surgical department of the Svisloch Central District Hospital. The car had a damaged windshield.

 
 
Ссылка на источник 31
В блог
Чтобы разместить новость на сайте или в блоге скопируйте код:
На вашем ресурсе это будет выглядеть так
Two traffic accidents occurred in the district last Saturday, the first was near the village Vileishi and the second in Svisloch.
 
Новости дня
Новости разные
 
BMW готовит обновленную версию своего самого маленького седана, который может появиться и в Европе
Главные новости сегодня
 
﻿
Новости Вашего города
ТОП-новости Беларуси
Прислать новость
Лента новостей

Разное

21.by в социальных сетях
Самое читаемое за вчера

Свежие газеты

07.11.2018
Mir24.TV Belarus
Полесская правда
Днепровская правда (Дуюровно)
Газета Авангард
Лоевский край
Петрыкаускiя навiны
Вороновская газета
Ивьевский край
Полымя
Lida.Info
Заря над Неманам
Свислочская газета
Светлы шлях
Единство
Нясвижскiя навiны
Слуцк Город
Радзiма
Кировец
Голас Касцюкоушчыны
Новы дзень (Жлобин)
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)
08.11.2018
Mir24.TV Belarus
Навiны Палесся
Пинский Вестник
Двинская правда (Верхнедвинск)
Гарадоцкi веснiк
Клiч Радзiмы
Газета Авангард
Петрыкаускiя навiны
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Заря над Неманам
Свислочская газета
Светлы шлях
Единство
Новости Дзержинска
Нясвижскiя навiны
Слуцк Город
Маяк Преднепровья
Радзiма
Кировец
Асiповiцкi край
Новости Хотимска
Новы дзень (Жлобин)
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)

Архив (Разное)

Самое читаемое за неделю
﻿

Партнёры

Главная |  Новости  |  Газеты  |  Справки  |  Курсы валют  |  Знакомства  |  Знакомства2  |  Гороскоп  |  Анекдоты  |  ТВ-программа  |  Лото  |  Бизнесмены  |  Каталог СМИ 
Банки  |  ВУЗы  |  Города  |  Страны  |  Госорганы  |  Компании
О ПРОЕКТЕ   РЕКЛАМА   КОНТАКТЫ   КАРТА САЙТА   АРХИВ  
© 2004-2018 21.by
Яндекс.Метрика