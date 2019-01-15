ГазетыИсточникиСамое читаемоеРубрики
Все новости | Новости Экономики | Новости Общества | Новости Политики | Разное | ИноСМИ | Новости Спорта | Новости Мира | ЧП | Калейдоскоп | Еще

YANINA YAKOVLEVNA PROKOPOVICH CELEBRATED HER 100TH ANNIVERSARY

16.01.2019 — Разное | Вороновская газета  
Размер текста:
A
A
A

YANINA YAKOVLEVNA PROKOPOVICH CELEBRATED HER 100TH ANNIVERSARY

    The doors didn’t close in the hospitable house of Yanina Yakovlevna on the 7th of January. A lovely, kind-hearted and open-minded woman took congratulations. She was wished strong health, warmth of the surrounding people and high spirit by the chief of management on labour, employment and social security Natalya Anatolyevna Kushelevich, the chairperson of the district council of veterans Nelly Kazimirovna Pushnenkova and also friends with whom she sang in Catholic church and, of course, the nearest and dearest. They came to Voronovo from America, Poland, Lithuania to celebrate the holiday together with their favourite mother, grandmother and greatgrandmother.

   Yanina was born on the bright holiday of Christmas 100 years ago in the small village of Chegliki. The girl might have been the happiest in the world. But the fate decided otherwise…

   Yanina Yakovlevna grew up in a large family with 12 children. It was difficult for the parents to bring them up but it was more difficult to bury six of them. These were not the last losses in the family. The father passed away on the first day of the war. He like other men was sent to the airfield to haul sand. While returning home he was hit by bombing and died. After the war when they could live and enjoy every new day, the trouble came again to the house of Yanina Vakovlevna – the unknown killed her husband Stanislav. She had to bring up her daughter Danuta, who was only three months, alone.


YANINA YAKOVLEVNA PROKOPOVICH CELEBRATED HER 100TH ANNIVERSARY

    The life was getting better. The woman got married for the second time. Son Yan was born. Her husband Victor was a shoemaker as they say from God. He repaired shoes on conscience. His wife Yanina was also a good craftswoman. She had worked at the bakery in Voronovo for all her life and enjoyed baking bread and rolls. At home she pleased her loved with fragrant cakes, appetite sausages. Their taste as the relatives consider is the taste of their childhood. Besides she succeeded  in household, fed domestic animals and kept the kitchen garden in order. Yanina Yakovlevna was not afraid of any work. She spent much time and strength on building her own house. Hard work is the secret of her long age, as the woman confirmed.

  And relatives couldn’t but admire their dear person. – She taught us the main thing in life – to believe in God and be good people.

Marina Kondratovich              

translated by Zinaida Tserpitskaya

 
 
Ссылка на источник 0
В блог
Чтобы разместить новость на сайте или в блоге скопируйте код:
На вашем ресурсе это будет выглядеть так
    The doors didn’t close in the hospitable house of Yanina Yakovlevna on the 7th of January. A lovely, kind-hearted and open-minded woman took congratulations. She was wished strong health, warmth of the surrounding people and high spirit by the chief of management on labour, employment and...
 
Новости дня
Новости разные
 
Топ-менеджер "Евросети" насмерть замерз в лесу
Главные новости сегодня
 
﻿
Новости Вашего города
ТОП-новости Беларуси
Прислать новость
Лента новостей

Разное

21.by в социальных сетях
Самое читаемое за вчера

Свежие газеты

15.01.2019
Mir24.TV Belarus
Івацэвіцкі веснік
Кобринский вестник
Навiны Палесся
Полесская правда
Пинский Вестник
Двинская правда (Верхнедвинск)
Гарадоцкi веснiк
Міёрскія навіны
Голас Сененшчыны
Патриот (Ушачи)
Чырвоны прамень
Клiч Радзiмы
Герой працы
Газета Авангард
Mlife
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Полымя
Lida.Info
Заря над Неманам
Светлы шлях
Единство
Нясвижскiя навiны
Слуцк Город
Смалявiцкi край
Soligorsk News
Маяк Преднепровья
Радзiма
Горецкий вестник
Савецкая вёска
Кировец
Голас Касцюкоушчыны
Асiповiцкi край
Новости Хотимска
Новы дзень (Жлобин)
Перамога (Дятлово)
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)
16.01.2019
Mir24.TV Belarus
Івацэвіцкі веснік
Навiны Палесся
Полесская правда
Пинский Вестник
Двинская правда (Верхнедвинск)
Гарадоцкi веснiк
Днепровская правда (Дуюровно)
Міёрскія навіны
Клiч Радзiмы
Герой працы
Газета Авангард
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Ивьевский край
Полымя
Lida.Info
Заря над Неманам
Светлы шлях
Единство
Новости Дзержинска
Нясвижскiя навiны
Слуцк Город
Смалявiцкi край
Soligorsk News
Маяк Преднепровья
Радзiма
Горецкий вестник
Савецкая вёска
Кировец
Голас Касцюкоушчыны
Кричевская жизнь
Новы дзень (Жлобин)
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)

Архив (Разное)

Самое читаемое за неделю
﻿
Главная |  Новости  |  Газеты  |  Справки  |  Курсы валют  |  Знакомства  |  Знакомства2  |  Гороскоп  |  Анекдоты  |  ТВ-программа  |  Лото  |  Бизнесмены  |  Каталог СМИ 
Банки  |  ВУЗы  |  Города  |  Страны  |  Госорганы  |  Компании
О ПРОЕКТЕ   РЕКЛАМА   КОНТАКТЫ   КАРТА САЙТА   АРХИВ  
© 2004-2018 21.by
Яндекс.Метрика