Minsk European Games: Guide to easy ticketing

Источник материала: Вороновская газета





Getting tickets for the competitions of the 2nd European Games is easy and fast, BelTA learned from the Minsk European Games Organizing Committee (MEGOC).

MEGOC has prepared a video on how to buy tickets for different competitions. Fans will spend minimum time on acquiring tickets for boxing, beach soccer, archery, karate or any other competition.

Tickets for the European Games are available at www.minsk2019.ticketpro.by, in the box offices of the official ticket operator Ticketpro and also in more than 300 points of sale across the country.

Tickets can be bought through a noncash settlement. For this it is necessary to fill in an application, providing a phone number and fax and submit it to minsk2019@ticketpro.by or by fax 8-017-392-67-70. Ticket boxes will be available at every sports arena of the forthcoming multi-sport forum.

