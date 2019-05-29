ГазетыИсточникиСамое читаемоеРубрики
Все новости | Новости Экономики | Новости Общества | Новости Политики | Разное | ИноСМИ | Новости Спорта | Новости Мира | ЧП | Калейдоскоп | Еще

Minsk European Games: Guide to easy ticketing

30.05.2019 — Разное | Вороновская газета  
Размер текста:
A
A
A

Источник материала: Вороновская газета


Getting tickets for the competitions of the 2nd European Games is easy and fast, BelTA learned from the Minsk European Games Organizing Committee (MEGOC).

MEGOC has prepared a video on how to buy tickets for different competitions. Fans will spend minimum time on acquiring tickets for boxing, beach soccer, archery, karate or any other competition.

Tickets for the European Games are available at www.minsk2019.ticketpro.by, in the box offices of the official ticket operator Ticketpro and also in more than 300 points of sale across the country.

Tickets can be bought through a noncash settlement. For this it is necessary to fill in an application, providing a phone number and fax and submit it to minsk2019@ticketpro.by or by fax 8-017-392-67-70. Ticket boxes will be available at every sports arena of the forthcoming multi-sport forum.

https://www.belta.by/

 
 
Ссылка на источник 32
В блог
Чтобы разместить новость на сайте или в блоге скопируйте код:
На вашем ресурсе это будет выглядеть так
Getting tickets for the competitions of the 2nd European Games is easy and fast, BelTA learned from the Minsk European Games Organizing Committee (MEGOC). MEGOC has prepared a video on how to buy tickets for different competitions. Fans will spend minimum time on acquiring tickets for boxing, beach...
 
Новости дня
Новости разные
 
Можно только короткие мультики. Специалисты о вреде гаджетов для детей
Главные новости сегодня
 
﻿
Новости Вашего города
ТОП-новости Беларуси
Прислать новость
Лента новостей

Разное

21.by в социальных сетях
Самое читаемое за вчера

Свежие газеты

29.05.2019
Mir24.TV Belarus
Кобринский вестник
Навiны Палесся
Полесская правда
Пинский Вестник
Двинская правда (Верхнедвинск)
Новости Докшицы
Патриот (Ушачи)
Клiч Радзiмы
Герой працы
Газета Авангард
Mlife
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Ивьевский край
Полымя
Lida.Info
Светлы шлях
Единство
Новости Дзержинска
Нясвижскiя навiны
Слуцк Город
Смалявiцкi край
Soligorsk News
Маяк Преднепровья
Радзiма
Горецкий вестник
Савецкая вёска
Кировец
Кричевская жизнь
Новости Хотимска
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)
30.05.2019
Навiны Палесся
Полесская правда
Пинский Вестник
Двинская правда (Верхнедвинск)
Чырвоны прамень
Клiч Радзiмы
Газета Авангард
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Ивьевский край
Полымя
Lida.Info
Светлы шлях
Единство
Новости Дзержинска
Нясвижскiя навiны
Слуцк Город
Смалявiцкi край
Soligorsk News
Маяк Преднепровья
Радзiма
Горецкий вестник
Савецкая вёска
Кричевская жизнь
Асiповiцкi край
Новости Хотимска
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)

Архив (Разное)

Самое читаемое за неделю
﻿

Партнёры

  • 21.by

  • зонт складной автоматический женский в butik.ru
Главная |  Новости  |  Газеты  |  Справки  |  Курсы валют  |  Знакомства  |  Знакомства2  |  Гороскоп  |  Анекдоты  |  ТВ-программа  |  Лото  |  Бизнесмены  |  Каталог СМИ 
Банки  |  ВУЗы  |  Города  |  Страны  |  Госорганы  |  Компании
О ПРОЕКТЕ   РЕКЛАМА   КОНТАКТЫ   КАРТА САЙТА   АРХИВ  
© 2004-2018 21.by
Яндекс.Метрика