In M.K.Oginsky’s mansion the guests and the participants of the relay race were bidden welcome

31.05.2019 — Разное | Светлы шлях  
Источник материала: Светлы шлях

The final destination of the relay race was the stage which was built near the main entrance to the museum.

It was there where the torchbearers put the fire of the II European Games from the torch into the icon lamp. The torchbearers and the guests of the festival were welcomed by the district executive committee chairman Gennady Khoruzhik:

- Holding of the II European Games is a great privilege for our country. Belarus deserved this right due to its attitude to sport. Today we are welcoming «Flame of Peace» - the symbol of traditions and values of the Olympic movement, the symbol of peace in the whole world. We are glad that the relay race goes through our district and we have an opportunity to become part of the history of Belarusian sport. I congratulate everyone on this event! 

Gennady Vasilevich mentioned that the whole country was waiting for the remarkable sports festival which would be held in Minsk and will become the brightest event of the year 2019. He said that he was sure our sportsmen would show the best results and achieve the victory. At the end of his speech Gennady Khoruzhik wished everyone bright emotions and impressions, positive energy and new achievements.

Then they yielded the floor to the final torchbearer Ruslan Chernetsky. He thanked Smorgon for a warm welcome and shared his happiness caused by both the relay race and a great number of people who gathered here. “Let’s love sport and cheer for our sportsmen!”- asked the participant of the relay race.

All the torchbearers who took part in the relay race were invited on the stage for rewarding. After the festive part of the event there was a concert and ballroom dances.

Tatyana CHERNYAVSKAYA

Photo: by author. 

 
 
The final destination of the relay race was the stage which was built near the main entrance to the museum.
 
