Tickets for II European Games: schedule and price

Источник материала: Вороновская газета





Opening ceremony – 21st of June, Dynamo Stadium — ticket price — 150-300 Br.

Sports acrobatics – 22-23 of June, “Minsk-Arena” — 20-30 Br.

Sport aerobics – 24-25 of June, Minsk Arena — 20-30 Br.

Badminton – 24-30 of June, Falcon Club — 7-10 Br.

Basketball 3×3 — 21-2 of June, Palova Arena — 15-20 Br.

Boxing – 21-30 of June, Palace of Sports “Uruche” — 7-12 Br.

Wrestling — 25-30 of June, Palace of Sports — 7-12 Br.

Cycling — track — 27-30 of June, «Minsk-Arena» — 12-30 Br.

Cycling — highway – 22-25 of June, Minsk – 10 Br.

Sports gymnastics — June 27-30, «Minsk-Arena» — Br14-18.

Rhytmic gymnastics – 22-23 of June, «Minsk-Arena» — 20-30 Br.

Rowing and canoeing — June 25-27, RCOP on rowing sports – 20 Br.

Judo – 22-25 of June, Chizhovka Arena — 17-35 Br.

Karate – 29-30 of June, Chizhovka Arena — 5-10 Br.

Track and field athletics — June 23-28, Dynamo stadium — Br10-18.

Table tennis – 22-29 of June, RCOP on tennic — 14 Br.

Beach football – 25-29 of June, sports complex «Olympic» — 25-35 Br.

Jumping on the trampoline – 24-25 of June, «Minsk-Arena» — 20-30 Br.

Sambo – 22-23 of June 22-23, Palace of Sports — 5-10 Br.

Archery – 21-27 of June, Olimpiysky Sports Complex – 15 Br.

Shooting bullet – 22-28 of June, shooting gallery named after.Timoshenko — 7-15 Br.

Target shooting – 22-28 of June, Sporting Club — 7-15 Br.

Closing ceremony – 30 of June, Dynamo Stadium — 70-150 Br.

Source: Directorate of the 2nd European Games.

https://www.belta.by/