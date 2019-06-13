Точная информация по фан-зонам II Европейских игр 2019 года в Минске.

Источник материала: Новости Хотимска

В период работы II Европейских игр 2019 будут организованы фан-зоны в Минске, областных и районных городах.

Минск:

Главная фан-зона Дворец спорта открытие 19 июня 2019 года.

График работы с 10.00 до 00.00, а в дни Церемоний открытия и закрытия II Европейских игр 2019 — 21 и 30 июня до 4.00.

Фан-зоны Минск-арена и Чижовка-арена открытие 21 июня 2019 года.

График работы с 10.00 до 23.30, а в дни Церемоний открытия и закрытия II Европейских игр 2019 21 и 30 июня до 1.00.

Областные фан-зоны открытие 21 июня 2019 года.

Брест — спорткомплекс «Брестский».

График работы с 10.00 до 23.30, а в дни Церемоний открытия и закрытия II Европейских игр 2019 — 21 и 30 июня до 1.00.

Гродно — спорткомплекс «Неман».

График работы с 10.00 до 23.30, а в дни Церемоний открытия и закрытия II Европейских игр 2019 — 21 и 30 июня до 1.00.

Гомель – площадка возле Ледового дворца.

График работы с 10.00 до 23.30, а в дни Церемоний открытия и закрытия II Европейских игр 2019 — 21 и 30 июня до 1.00.

Могилев — площадка около Дворца культуры области.

График работы с 10.00 до 23.30, а в дни Церемоний открытия и закрытия II Европейских игр 2019 — 21 и 30 июня до 1.00.

Витебск — площадь Победы.

График работы с 10.00 до 23.30, а в дни Церемоний открытия и закрытия II Европейских игр 2019 — 21 и 30 июня до 1.00.

Районные фан-зоны открытие 21 июня 2019 года.

Бобруйск – стадион имени Александра Прокопенко.

Молодечно – Летний амфитеатр города Молодечно.

График работы с 10.00 до 23.30, а в дни Церемоний открытия и закрытия II Европейских игр 2019 — 21 и 30 июня до 1.00.

Активности на фан-зонах II Европейских игр 2019 года.

Фан-зоны в дневное время работают как экраны с показом трансляций II Европейских игр 2019, лучших моментов спортивных состязаний и медальных церемоний, в вечернее время — как концертные площадки , где будут представлены лучшие исполнители и коллективы.

На фан-зонах будут организованы торговые точки, точки продажи сувенирной продукции и точки питания.

Фан-зоны в регионах

Dear Yuliya!

During the period of the II European Games 2019, fan zones will be organized in Minsk, regional and district cities.

Minsk:

Main fan zone Sports Palace opening June 19

Schedule from 10.00 to 00.00, and in the days of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the II European Games 2019

June 21 and 30 to 4.00

Fan zones Minsk-Arena and Chizhovka-Arena opening on June 21

Work schedule from 10.00 to 23.30, and in the days of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the II European Games 2019 on June 21 and 30 to 1.00

Regional fan zone opening June 21.

Brest — Brest Sports Complex

The schedule of work is from 10.00 to 23.30, and in the days of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the II European Games 2019 — 21 and 30 June to 1.00

Grodno — Neman Sport Complex

The schedule of work is from 10.00 to 23.30, and in the days of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the II European Games 2019 — 21 and 30 June to 1.00

Gomel — Central Stadium The schedule of work is from 10.00 to 23.30, and in the days of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the II European Games 2019 — 21 and 30 June to 1.00 Mogilyov — site near the Regional Palace of Culture The schedule of work is from 10.00 to 23.30, and in the days of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the II European Games 2019 — 21 and 30 June to 1.00 Vitebsk — Victory Square The schedule of work is from 10.00 to 23.30, and in the days of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the II European Games 2019 — 21 and 30 June to 1.00 District fan zone opening June 21. Bobruisk and Molodechno — the central square The schedule of work is from 10.00 to 23.30, and in the days of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the II European Games 2019 — 21 and 30 June to 1.00 Perhaps the number of fan zones will increase. If the city authorities decide on new facilities.

Activities on the fan zones. During the daytime, fan zones operate as screens showing the broadcasts of the II European Games 2019, the best moments of sports competitions and medal ceremonies, in the evening — as concert stages, where the best performers and teams will be represented. At the fan zones will be organized retail outlets, points of sale of souvenirs and food outlets.

