LAST SATURDAY A UNIVERSAL SPORT GROUND WITH MODERN ARTIFICIAL COATING WAS SOLEMNLY OPENED AT THE STADIUM OF RADUN SECONDARY SCHOOL

A new sport object appeared in Radun. A universal sport ground with artificial coating was opened at the stadium of the local school.

It became a remarkable event for the residents of Radun, keeping to a healthy way of life and doing sport. Teachers and parents came together with their children to the stadium.





















A year of a small motherland inspires us to do good things, — said Nickolay Rozum, chairman of the executive committee. – Opening of this sport object will give children and young people a good stimuli to do sport. We hope, that ball knocking and child’s laughter will be always heard here.

The head of the district presented balls to future sportsmen. Alexander Mindul, the head of the department of housing and utilities in Radun gave the same present.

People say that a good company is dearer than wealth. Together we have built a modern multifunctional sport ground, — Svetlana Pochobut, the headmaster of the school was very glad.

Special words of gratitude were addressed to the head of the district Nickolay Rozum for his personal participating in creating this object. Also to sponsors – the management of the agricultural enterprises “Girki”, “Dotishki”, “Boltishki”, to the labour collective of “MinskKristal”, to Valery Minko, director of “GrodnoAgroinvest”. By the way, Valery Ryshardovich left Radun school in 1980. Having learnt that his fellow countrymen needed a good sport ground, he decided not to stay aside and to contribute. Employees of “AgroElectro” helped with the lighting of the object. A lot of work was done by the hands of the school employees.

All remarkable sportsmen began their way from school, — Svetlana Bronislavovna addressed to her pupils. I am sure, that ours will become a successful springboard to sport future. Happy starts and new victories!

























After having cut the red ribbon the guests of the holiday were the first on the ground . The chairman of the executive committee kicked the ball to the football gates of the new ground. Then school footballers appeared in a friendly crowd. Happy cries “Goal!” had been heard for a long time.

























































The correspondents of the newspaper spoke to the teachers and the pupils of the school.

Mihail Ganevich:





A worthy sport object. I’m sure it won’t be empty. As a teacher of physical culture I’m glad for my pupils. Before this time the children weren’t able to be the first in football. A new sport ground will afford them to take up football more seriously. I think our young footballers will soon become leaders.



Valeriya Ivashkevich, the best sportsman of the school:

The present day has brought so many unforgettable emotions. I was given the opportunity to open the ground. I go in for athletics and volleyball. To be honest, we together with friends were waiting for this event with anxiety. I hope we’ll have more sport success now.





Timofey Tolchkov:

The school needed the sport ground greatly. Firstly, for our physical development. Secondly, many of my peers were sitting at the computer at home, as the old field was not comfortable for the game. Now, I think, they’ll spend more time out of doors. I like playing football, volleyball, basketball. I have taken my ball today to test a new ground with cool cover.

