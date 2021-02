ВТО впервые возглавила женщина – экономист из Нигерии

BREAKING: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from Nigeria is appointed as the next WTO Director-General.



Dr. Okonjo-Iweala makes history as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO.



Her term starts on the 1st of March 2021.



Her term starts on the 1st of March 2021.