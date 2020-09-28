Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania extend their sanctions lists

The three Baltic countries have jointly extended their lists of Belarusian officials subject to an entry ban by adding some 100 names. These individuals played key roles in falsifying the election results and in using violence against peaceful protesters, the Estonian foreign ministry said.





"These sanctions express our position on what is happening in Belarus,” said Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu. “The presidential elections on August 9 were neither free nor fair and their results were falsified. The so-called inauguration this Wednesday had no democratic legitimacy whatsoever and Estonia does not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the president of Belarus. We call on the Belarusian authorities to immediately end the violence against the people of Belarus, and demand the unconditional release of all those detained, including political prisoners. The people of Belarus deserve fair and transparent elections to allow them to elect a new leader."

"It is also important for the leaders of the European Union to make a joint political decision on sanctions. We are looking forward to specific agreements on Belarus at the European Council next week," Mr. Reinsalu said.

"The Belarusian authorities have not changed their attitude towards peaceful protests. Demonstrators continue to be persecuted. Disproportionate force is used. The practice of blocking independent media websites is intensified. Criminal cases are opened,” the Latvian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The initial list, which contained 30 names, including Aliaksandr Lukašenka, was published on August 31.

The list also included Mr. Lukašenka’s eldest son Viktar Lukašenka; Presidential Administration head Ihar Siarhiejenka; Presidential Administration deputy heads Maksim Ryžankoǔ, Voĺha Čuprys and Dźmitryj Kruty; Hienadź Bohdan, deputy head of the Presidential Administration’s property management department; Lidzija Jarmošyna, head of the central election commission; central election commission members Vadzim Ipataǔ, Aliena Dmuchajla, Sviatlana Kacuba, Ihar Plyšeǔski, Alieh Sližeǔski and Iryna Celikaviec; Valieryj Vakuĺčyk, state secretary of the Security Council of Belarus; Ivan Ciercieĺ, head of the Committee for State Security (KGB); Investigative Committee head Ivan Naskievič; Investigative Committee deputy heads Aliaksiej Volkaǔ, Siarhiej Aziemša and Andrej Smaĺ; Interior Minister Juryj Karajeŭ; Deputy Interior Ministers Hienadź Kazakievič, Aliaksandr Barsukoǔ, Siarhiej Chamienka and Juryj Nazaranka; Raman Mielnik, head of the interior ministry`s public order department; Ivan Kubrakoŭ, chief of the Minsk city police department; and Alieh Šablyka, deputy head of the interior ministry’s law and order protection department.

The extended list includes, among others, Natallia Ejsmant, Mr. Lukašenka’s press secretary; her husband Ivan Ejsmant, who heads the Belarusian State Television and Radio Company; Andrej Švied, the new prosecutor general of Belarus; Deputy Prosecutor General Aliaksiej Stuk; Dźmitryj Balaba, head of the Minsk city police department’s special-task police unit (AMAP); Valiancin Sukala, chairperson of the Supreme Court of Belarus; Piotr Miklaševič, chairperson of the Constitutional Court of Belarus; Aliaksandr Turčyn, head of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee; First Deputy Prime Minister Anatoĺ Sivak; Ihar Burmistraŭ, first deputy commander-in-chief of the Interior Troops; and Chazalbiek Atabiekaŭ, deputy commander-in-chief of the Interior Troops.

Foreign Minister Uladzimir Makiej, who is a staunch supporter of Aliaksandr Lukašenka, is off the list.