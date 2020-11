Ученые вышли на связь с Voyager-2 впервые за восемь месяцев

For the past 8-months, Deep Space Station 43 has been undergoing upgrades. @NASAVoyager -2 has been waiting for us to be able to send it commands once again.

On Friday 30th October, we sent those commands & after a 34hour 48 min round trip time, a "hello" came back! #DSS43 @CSIRO pic.twitter.com/qyMEc9Jkxc

— CanberraDSN (@CanberraDSN) November 2, 2020