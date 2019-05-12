ГазетыИсточникиСамое читаемоеРубрики
Все новости | Новости Экономики | Новости Общества | Новости Политики | Разное | ИноСМИ | Новости Спорта | Новости Мира | ЧП | Калейдоскоп | Еще

«We will watch with the whole family.» How Grodno citizens will watch the II European Games (infographics)

13.05.2019 — Разное | Вороновская газета  
Размер текста:
A
A
A

Источник материала: Вороновская газета

«We will watch with the whole family.» How Grodno citizens will watch the II European Games (infographics)

More than 4000 athletes will gather in Minsk during the II European Games.

Large-scale event will be held from 21 to 30 of June. These days a real international bouquet will flourish — representatives of 50 countries will show their skills. Grodno athletes are not excluded, now 48 candidates are ready for this big event.

The correspondent of «GP» took to the streets of the city and asked citizens what they think about the II European Games.

 

«We will watch with the whole family.» How Grodno citizens will watch the II European Games (infographics)

Written by Veronika KOZLOVSKAYA, Video was made by Yana HVEDCHINA, Infographics was made by Elena KOROLEK, Translated by Olga Ilyuk
https://grodnonews.by/
 
 
Ссылка на источник 29
В блог
Чтобы разместить новость на сайте или в блоге скопируйте код:
На вашем ресурсе это будет выглядеть так
More than 4000 athletes will gather in Minsk during the II European Games. Large-scale event will be held from 21 to 30 of June. These days a real international bouquet will flourish — representatives of 50 countries will show their skills. Grodno athletes are not excluded, now 48 candidates are...
 
Новости дня
Новости разные
 
Уровень углекислого газа в атмосфере Земли достиг исторического максимума
Главные новости сегодня
 
﻿
Новости Вашего города
ТОП-новости Беларуси
Прислать новость
Лента новостей

Разное

21.by в социальных сетях
Самое читаемое за вчера

Свежие газеты

12.05.2019
Mir24.TV Belarus
Полесская правда
Гарадоцкi веснiк
Газета Авангард
Калiнкавiцкiя навiны
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Полымя
Нясвижскiя навiны
Радзiма
Горецкий вестник
Кричевская жизнь
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)
13.05.2019
Mir24.TV Belarus
Полесская правда
Пинский Вестник
Гарадоцкi веснiк
Міёрскія навіны
Патриот (Ушачи)
Клiч Радзiмы
Герой працы
Газета Авангард
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Полымя
Lida.Info
Светлы шлях
Единство
Слуцк Город
Смалявiцкi край
Soligorsk News
Маяк Преднепровья
Радзiма
Горецкий вестник
Савецкая вёска
Кировец
Кричевская жизнь
Асiповiцкi край
Святло кастрычнiка (Мстиславль)

Архив (Разное)

Самое читаемое за неделю
﻿

Партнёры

  • 21.by

  • мужская удлиненная зимняя куртка здесь
Главная |  Новости  |  Газеты  |  Справки  |  Курсы валют  |  Знакомства  |  Знакомства2  |  Гороскоп  |  Анекдоты  |  ТВ-программа  |  Лото  |  Бизнесмены  |  Каталог СМИ 
Банки  |  ВУЗы  |  Города  |  Страны  |  Госорганы  |  Компании
О ПРОЕКТЕ   РЕКЛАМА   КОНТАКТЫ   КАРТА САЙТА   АРХИВ  
© 2004-2018 21.by
Яндекс.Метрика