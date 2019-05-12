«We will watch with the whole family.» How Grodno citizens will watch the II European Games (infographics)

Источник материала: Вороновская газета





More than 4000 athletes will gather in Minsk during the II European Games.

Large-scale event will be held from 21 to 30 of June. These days a real international bouquet will flourish — representatives of 50 countries will show their skills. Grodno athletes are not excluded, now 48 candidates are ready for this big event.

The correspondent of «GP» took to the streets of the city and asked citizens what they think about the II European Games.





Written by Veronika KOZLOVSKAYA, Video was made by Yana HVEDCHINA, Infographics was made by Elena KOROLEK, Translated by Olga Ilyuk https://grodnonews.by/