The members of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly from the Grodno region were elected on 7th of November

Источник материала: Полымя





The meeting was attended by 365 deputies.

The meeting of deputies of local Councils of Deputies of the basic level of the Grodno region on the election of members of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus of the seventh convocation was held in the hall of the executive committee In Grodno.

The meeting was opened by VasilyGustyr, the oldest deputy, chairman of the Svisloch SEC in the Grodno region. In total, 365 deputies took part in the meeting, it was recognized as eligible. The right to conduct the meeting was presented to Vitaly Novitsky, the chairman of the Volkovysk District Council of Deputies. The meeting was also attended by Vladimir Kravtsov, the Chairman of the Region Executive Committee, Ivan Lavrinovich, the Assistant to the President – the Inspector of the Grodno Region, Igor Zhuk, the member of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the sixth convocation, the Chairman of the Grodno Region Council of Deputies, the member of the Central Commission of the Republic of Belarus on Elections and Republican Referenda, Oleg Slizhevsky, the Minister of Justice of Belarus. A secretariat, credentials and counting commission were elected.

— The Council of the Republic is a very important link in governing the country. It is important that all candidates from the region are worthy and experienced people. These are real professionals, experts of the highest competence in their fields. They are distinguished by an active life and civic position, they are not indifferent to the problems of the region and the country. We hope that by their actions and proposals they will contribute to solving existing issues, said Vladimir Kravtsov, the chairman of the Grodno Region Executive Committee, in an interview with reporters before the meeting.

Oleg Slizhevsky, the member of the Central Commission of the Republic of Belarus on Elections and Republican Referendums, announced the conclusion on the legality of the nomination and on the registration of candidates for the seventh convocation of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus nominated from the Grodno region. They were Valentin Baiko, Deputy Director for Development of Conte Spa JLLC, Igor Gedich, Director of the Grodno Regional Drama Theater, Viktor Liskovich, Deputy Chairman of the Grodno Region Executive Committee, and Oleg Romanov, the First Vice-Rector of Grodno State University named after Yankee Kupala .

The list of applicants also included Ekaterina Serafinovich, the editor-in-chief of LidskajaGazeta, Viktor Snezhitsky, the rector of the Grodno State Medical University, Elvira Soroko, director of the Novogrudok State Agricultural Professional Lyceum, Alexander Shishko, the chairman of the agricultural production cooperative “Ozery of the Grodno Region”.

The Candidates for members of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly addressed their deputies with their programs. A number of deputies also spoke at the meeting with a discussion of the nominations. Then a secret vote took place, the results of which were counted by the counting commission.

The results of the secret ballot were announced by Boris Fedorov, the Chairman of the Counting Commission. For each candidate, 352 to 358 votes out of 365 votes were cast. The results of the secret ballot were approved by the meeting participants. Thus, Valentin Bayko, Igor Gedich, Viktor Liskovich, Oleg Romanov, Ekaterina Serafinovich, Victor Snezhitsky, Elvira Soroko, Alexander Shishko were elected members of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the seventh convocation from the Grodno region.

The elected members of the Council of the Republic were congratulated by Vladimir Kravtsov, the chairman of the Grodno Region Executive Committee, wishing them fruitful work in the upper house of the National Assembly.

grodnonews.by / by Ivan Gavritsky