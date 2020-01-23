Belarus’ National Library to launch online project to celebrate Great Victory

Источник материала: Полымя

Belarus’ National Library is launching a new project titled 100 Days Before the Great Victory through the Pages of the Belarusian Newspapers, BelTA has learned from the library.





From 30 January to 9 May the website of the National Library will be presenting daily chronicles of news and events as reflected in the periodical press of Soviet Belarus back in 1945. “In the winter and spring of 1945, the Red Army was advancing to the West. Battles were raging in the territory of several states – Hungary, Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia. Meanwhile our republic had been living peacefully for several months already. Immediately after the liberation, the republic started to restore the infrastructure, enterprises, residential buildings, institutions and organizations – all this demanded physical and moral strength and full dedication from residents of large and small cities and villages,” said the National Library.

After work, city-dwellers volunteered and cleared streets and dismantled destroyed buildings. In villages people rebuilt houses, resumed field works and re-launched farms. Children and students resumed studies, helped elders, took part in sporting events. All of this was featured in articles, news reports and reviews on the pages of national periodicals. The goal of the project is to show how the country lived in anticipation of the Great Victory and also draw the attention to the periodicals from 1945 stored in the National Library of Belarus (Soviet Belarus, Zvyazda and others).

News will be published daily both on the website of the National Library and on the Belarus in the Information Space internet resource.

