THREE TIMES MORE HAPPINESS

For the first time in decades a triple is registered in Voronovo Registry Office. Sons Zahar, Miron and Roman were born in the family of Andrey and Yuliya Yurgo from Voronovo.

There are already two daughters in the family of Yurgo: eight year old Dasha and four year old Eva. The girls took the news that three brothers would appear in their family with great interest and were waiting for the meeting.

— I have dreamt about a son for a long time, — said a large father. But I couldn’t even think about a triple. The main thing I want for my children is to be healthy. I and my wife will try to create for them all the necessary conditions and home comfort. I work as an international driver, my wife is an HR inspector in Voronovo school.





Next year will be also special for the family of Yurgo – they will mark a pewter wedding.

The head of the Registry Office Irina Shcheglik addressed the best wishes and handed birth certificates to a large father. Elena Yastremskaya, the chairwoman of the district organization Belarusian women’s union also congratulated the head of the family with this remarkable event in the project’s boundaries “Happy Together”. She handed a present to a large mother.





— Our action is directed to the strengthening and support of the families, — said Elena Maryanovna. – The birth of the child is a special occasion for congratulations. With a triple you, Andrey. Patience, wisdom and energy to the parents. Let the sons and the daughters grow for joy.

Marina Kondratovich.

Translated by Zinaida Tserpitskaya.