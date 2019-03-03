SHALOM, RADUN





The ceremony of laying a cornerstone to commemorate the beginning of the tourist complex construction for Jewish pilgrims took place in the town of Radun.

The town of Radun was once the centre of Jewish spiritual and cultural life. The yeshiva, a kind of educational institution, which was created by the prominent rabbi and philosopher Hafets Haim, worked here. He was buried in Radun and now his grave became the place for pilgrimage of the Jewish from all over the world. In the evening on the 21st of February 150 representatives of the Jewish nation, pupils of the rabbi Rabi Meir Rosenbaum came to the former yeshiva.

Hafets Haim is a prominent figure for all of us, — said the investor Abraham Sasi, — regadless of affiliation to a particular trend in Judaism.

Religious environment of Israel is greatly interested in the project of creation the Jewish cultural centre in this town. And today’s ceremony will mark the beginning of the tourist complex construction.

We have mutual interest: this investproject will not only encourage the development of worship tourism but also will raise the image of the region, — said Nickolay Rozum, a chairman of Voronovo executive committee during the business meeting with Abraham Sasi.

























































































