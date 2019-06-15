International Broadcast Center of the II European Games will work from 17th of June

Источник материала: Вороновская газета





The International Broadcasting Center, which will broadcast the II European Games, will start to working in Minsk from17th of June.

Sergei Rumas, Prime Minister of Belarus, familiarized himself with the organization of a facility important for the sports forum in the Football Stadium. Thanks to TV broadcast II European games will be seen by fans in 130 countries, including 47 European ones, which will serve as an excellent advertisement for Belarus in the world

The center is a complex with all the necessary equipment that ensures round-the-clock broadcasting. Its structure includes several zones: zones for domestic and national broadcaster, copyright holders, the main television logistics warehouse (storage space for filming equipment), the technical zone, etc. The actions of television crews and technical equipment will be coordinated from here during the Games. Also among the main tasks are the formation of an archive of competitions, the processing of materials, the preparation of a video sequence of the most interesting moments, the sound of a commentator. Additionally, the Center will be able to provide video for news services, a software package for broadcasting to sports complexes.





According to representatives of the Directorate, the center is already ready for operation and will begin to function in full from 17 of June. It will be open from 6.00 to 2.00 the next day. To convert the playpen to non-core functions, a significant amount of work was carried out. The total area of the prepared technological and office premises is about 3.8 thousand square meters. Systems with perforated textile air vents are used for cooling large closed hangars. Additional fire extinguishing systems and alerts are installed. The power supply system has been significantly upgraded in accordance with the requirements of the 1st special category of reliability due to the temporary infrastructure.

Dmitry Shilo as the manager of the International Broadcasting Center for Management of Unsportsmanlike Objects of the Directorate, explained that the main purpose of the center is to collect information from all objects, process video signal, competition results, send them on four international television channels to copyright holders.

The home broadcaster of the sports forum will be the Spanish company ISB, from which about 200 people are accredited. During a visit to the center, Sergei Rumas spoke with the company’s executive director Ursula Romero. She herself directed live broadcasts of many disciplines of international competitions, and in Minsk she will control that the groups from each Games site provide not only a clear signal, but also a high level of picture. Ursula Romero noted that she was satisfied with the preparation of the center by the Directorate.

When Sergei Rumas asked if everything was going according to schedule, it was reported that there are no pressing issues today, equipment is being installed. Maximum simultaneously there can be up to 400 people. The Prime Minister highlighted the need to coordinate the work of transport to service all the facilities of the Games, including the broadcasting center. Georgy Katulin, director of the Foundation, informed that this issue is planned to be discussed in detail in the near future.





minsk2019.by