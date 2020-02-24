Belarus is most interested in nuclear plant safety — Vladimir Makei

Источник материала: Вороновская газета





Vladimir Makei emphasized that Belarus is absolutely open to discussing this issue

Belarus is most interested in the safety of a nuclear power plant under construction. This was announced today to journalists by Vladimir Makei, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus following a meeting with LinasLinkevičius, his Lithuanian counterpart, BelTA has learned.

The Foreign Minister noted: “The Belarusian side understands the concern in Lithuanian society, but I would like to draw attention to the fact that we are absolutely transparent in our cooperation with the IAEA and the EU. We voluntarily conducted stress tests, although we might not have them.”

According to Vladimir Makei, Belarus has prepared a national action plan in accordance with European recommendations. Along with this, taking into account the continuing concerns of partners, the Belarusian side is ready to receive another European delegation, as well as continue discussion of these issues.

Vladimir Makei emphasized that Belarus is extremely interested in the safety of the nuclear power plant under construction.

He also noted that during the negotiations with the Lithuanian counterpart, «we agreed on certain steps in order to remove the wariness that is present in Lithuanian society.»

-In our opinion, the main thing here is to be sure that safety is ensured during the construction and then operation of the nuclear power plant, emphasized Vladimir Makey. The Minister of Foreign Affairs drew attention to the fact that Belarus is still open-minded and transparent in discussing this issue and is ready to develop measures in the future to “remove emotional tension” and all available questions on this subject.

