ГазетыИсточникиСамое читаемоеРубрики
Все новости | Новости о Коронавирусе | Новости Экономики | Новости Общества | Новости Политики | Разное | ИноСМИ | Новости Спорта | Новости Мира | ЧП | Еще

Two Belarus’ museums among top five best museums in CIS

03.04.2020 — Разное | Полымя  
Размер текста:
A
A
A

Источник материала: Полымя

The National History Museum of Belarus and the National Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve Nesvizh have made it to the top five best museums in the CIS, BelTA learned from the analytics agency TurStat.

Two Belarus’ museums among top five best museums in CIS

TurStat compiled a ranking of the best history and culture museums for visits, virtual tours, and exhibitions in Russia and other CIS member states.

The top ten also included the State Historical Museum in Moscow, the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan and the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan in Almaty, the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan in Baku, the History Museum of Armenia in Yerevan, the State Museum of History of Uzbekistan in Tashkent, the National Museum of History of Moldova in Kishinev, and the National Museum of Tajikistan in Dushanbe.

The ranking was based on the analysis of popularity and virtual tours on offer in museums.

eng.belta.by

 
 
В блог
Чтобы разместить новость на сайте или в блоге скопируйте код:
На вашем ресурсе это будет выглядеть так
The National History Museum of Belarus and the National Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve Nesvizh have made it to the top
 
Новости дня
Новости разные
 
Ветеранам Минской области вручили подарки. Помощь в формировании продуктовых наборов оказал бизнес
Главные новости сегодня
 
﻿
Новости Вашего города
ТОП-новости Беларуси
Прислать новость
Лента новостей
РЕКЛАМА

Разное

Свежие газеты

02.04.2020
Mir24.TV Belarus
Кобринский вестник
Полесская правда
Пинский Вестник
Новости Докшицы
Днепровская правда (Дуюровно)
Голас Сененшчыны
Чырвоны прамень
Клiч Радзiмы
Газета Авангард
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Ивьевский край
Полымя
Единство
Новости Дзержинска
Нясвижскiя навiны
Слуцк Город
Смалявiцкi край
Маяк Преднепровья
Радзiма
Горецкий вестник
Кировец
Кричевская жизнь
03.04.2020
Mir24.TV Belarus
Кобринский вестник
Полесская правда
Пинский Вестник
Новости Докшицы
Днепровская правда (Дуюровно)
Голас Сененшчыны
Чырвоны прамень
Клiч Радзiмы
Газета Авангард
Новости Волковыска
Вороновская газета
Ивьевский край
Полымя
Единство
Новости Дзержинска
Нясвижскiя навiны
Слуцк Город
Смалявiцкi край
Маяк Преднепровья
Радзiма
Горецкий вестник
Кировец
Кричевская жизнь

Архив (Разное)

РЕКЛАМА
﻿
Главная |  Новости  |  Газеты  |  Справки  |  Курсы валют  |  Знакомства  |  Знакомства2  |  Гороскоп  |  Анекдоты  |  ТВ-программа  |  Лото  |  Бизнесмены  |  Каталог СМИ  |  РАЗМЕЩЕНИЕ СТАТЬИ НА НОВОСТНОМ ПОРТАЛЕ 21.BY – ЛУЧШЕЕ РЕШЕНИЕ ДЛЯ ЛЮБОГО БИЗНЕСА 
Банки  |  ВУЗы  |  Города  |  Страны  |  Госорганы  |  Компании
О ПРОЕКТЕ   РЕКЛАМА   КОНТАКТЫ   КАРТА САЙТА   АРХИВ  
© 2004-2020 21.by
Яндекс.Метрика