Minsk European Games healthcare guide

Источник материала: Полымя

Mobile ambulance crews and medical stations at every competition venue will meet the healthcare needs of participants and fans of the 2nd European Games in Minsk, Chairman of the Healthcare Committee of the Minsk City Hall Sergei Malyshko told the media on 12 June, BelTA has learned.





“The mobile ambulance crews ‘Sport’ and ‘Spectator’ will be on standby at every competition venue. Medical stations will also be available at all sports venues, including the media center. All designated medical spaces have already been fitted with equipment. Medications will be supplied just before the start of the competitions. Medical teams will include representatives of the Sport National Research Center, ambulance services, hospitals and polyclinics,” Sergei Malyshko said. The number of medical stations and mobile ambulance crews at every competition venue will depend on the size of the facility and the expected number of participants and spectators. Thus, Dinamo Stadium will have two medical stations for athletes, 4-5 for fans. The Sports Palace will deploy two one for athletes and one for fans. The Athletes Village which will accommodate over 6,000 people will have an out-patient center, a medical clinic for games personnel, and an isolation facility for infectious patients.

The halls of residence will have medical stations to provide medical services, including massage therapy. “Of course, we are gearing up for the games. But this does not mean that we are reducing the amount of medical service to citizens. During the games we will deploy 20 ambulance crews in addition to 168 crews. The number of crews will reach 58 on the busiest day of the games. Taking into account the seasonality (1,500 calls to emergency medical aid service per day in summer vs 2,000-2,500 in winter) we can easily increase the number of ambulance crews,” Sergei Malyshko said.