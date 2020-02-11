Grodnoinvest FEZ new resident to set up paper packaging facility

Источник материала: Полымя

A new resident of the Grodnoinvest Free Economic Zone will invest more than $1 million in a packaging manufacturing facility, BelTA learned from the FEZ administration.





The EUEcoPack company has registered as a resident company of Grodnoinvest FEZ. The business plan suggests setting up a facility to produce disposable paper packaging and cutlery products in Grodno.

«The investment project is timely considering the measures taken at the legislative level to stimulate the transition of enterprises to the use of environmentally friendly packaging, including paper packaging,» the FEZ administration noted. The company plans to produce paper craft packages with a handle and without it, cardboard packaging of the Lunchbox type, paper cocktail tubes and cups for cold and hot drinks.

The products will be sold primarily in foreign markets. The share of export will exceed 85%. The countries of the European Union will become the major markets. The company will create 25 jobs.

Four companies specializing in woodworking and non-metallic mineral production became residents of the Grodnoinvest FEZ with more than $190 million in investments in 2019.

eng.belta.by