A special device has been created in the Technological Park of Kupalovsky University that facilitates the wearing of a medical mask

15.06.2020 — Разное | Полымя  
Источник материала: Полымя

The employees of the Science and Technology Park using laser cutting technology create holders for comfortable wearing of medical masks that reduce pressure on the ears from the gums. The device is a plastic strip with holders, for which you can fix the mask for the gums.

This is not the first time that Kupalovsky University has been helping medical professionals. In the technopark of the State University of Sciences of Yanka Kupala daily produces universal protective screens using laser cutting technology and 3D printing, as well as personal protective equipment for doctors. Already more than 1,500 protective screens were implemented. One hundred protective screens for doctors purchased at the expense of trade union committees of workers and students of Yanka Kupala State University were sent to medical facilities of the regional center. Together with protective screens, trade union activists — employees and students of Yanka Kupala Moscow State University — handed over medical handguns to medical institutions in the city of Grodno. In addition, Kupalovsky University handed over a certificate in the amount of 3,000 rubles to the Grodno Regional Emergency Hospital.

grsu.by

 
 
