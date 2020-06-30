ГазетыИсточникиСамое читаемоеРубрики
К административной ответственности привлечены 12 человек

30.06.2020 — Разное | Горецкий вестник  
Источник материала: Горецкий вестник


В апреле-июне 2020 года на территории города и района в целях противодействия незаконной миграции, оздоровления на территории Республики Беларусь криминогенной обстановки, связанной с пребыванием иностранных лиц и лиц без гражданства, пресечения с их стороны правонарушений проведены оперативно-профилактические мероприятия

Во взаимодействии с заинтересованными службами и подразделениями были приняты дополнительные меры по контролю за въездом и пребыванием иностранцев в Беларуси, а также выявление предметов и веществ, запрещенных к свободному обороту на территории республики. В ходе мероприятий отрабатывались торговые объекты, городской рынок, общежития УО «БГСХА», сельские исполнительные комитеты, авто- и железнодорожный вокзалы, обеспечен контроль на белорусско-российском участке государственной границы.

В результате за нарушение законодательства о правовом положении иностранных граждан и лиц без гражданства к административной ответственности были привлечены 12 иностранцев.

Проведение данных мероприятий позволяет эффективно контролировать пребывание иностранных граждан и лиц без гражданства на территории района, пресекать незаконную миграцию и совершение противоправных действий с их стороны. Совместные усилия всех служб органов внутренних дел при взаимодействии с населением позволяют обеспечить эффективный надзор за пребыванием иностранцев.

Уважаемые жители Горок и нашего района!

Если у вас есть информация об иностранных гражданах, находящихся на территории Республики Беларусь с нарушением правил пребывания (без регистрации, без документов, удостоверяющих личность, нелегально осуществляющих трудовую деятельность), обращайтесь в отделение по гражданству и миграции Горецкого РОВД, расположенное по адресу: г. Горки, ул. Якубовского, д. 21, или сообщайте по телефону 5-88-60.

Сергей АВРАМОВ,
начальник отделения по гражданству и миграции Горецкого РОВД

 

Порядок регистрации в электронной форме временно пребывающих в Беларуси иностранцев

Electronic Registration

of Foreigners Temporarily Staying in the Republic of Belarus

 

Article 41 of the Republic of Belarus Act of 4 January 2010 “On the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Republic of Belarus” establishes the obligation of foreign citizens and stateless persons (hereinafter referred to as foreigners) temporarily staying in the Republic of Belarus, to register in a registration body at the place of actual temporary stay within ten days, unless otherwise specified by this Act, other legislative acts and international treaties of the Republic of Belarus.

Electronic registration of foreigners is carried out through the unified portal for electronic services (portal.gov.by) free of charge.

This administrative procedure is available for foreigners who entered the Republic of Belarus crossing points of the state border of the Republic of Belarus. Foreigners arriving in the Republic of Belarus through the state border with the Russian Federation should apply in person to the citizenship and migration unit of the internal affairs body at their place of residence in Belarus for registration.

The Republic of Belarus has signed the agreements with Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates and Russia, ensuring a special mode for citizens of these countries who can stay in Belarus for up to 30 or 90 days without registration, respectively. If a foreigner intends to exceed this period, it is necessary to obtain a permit for temporary or permanent residence depending on the purpose of entry. The period of registration for a foreigner is regulated by international treaties concluded with various countries

To register, one will need a computer, mobile phone or tablet with Internet access. Using any browser, go to the website of the unified portal for electronic services portal.gov.by, choose the language of work, create a personal account using the email address. Then, in your account, in the tab “Available services” select the category “Citizenship and migration”, order the service, fill out the application (foreigner registration code 200.12.14.1.).

The application should contain the surname and name of a foreigner in Latin or Cyrillic as indicated in the passport (one option is sufficient), passport information, insurance, date of entry into the country, address of temporal stay. There is also a column for the information about the visa, but if, for example, a foreigner arrives in Belarus under the visa-free mode, there is no need to fill it out. It is also necessary to pay attention to the correct filling of all fields obligatory for filling out.

Then one needs to check all the data entered and click the button “Send application”. After a few seconds, one should receive a message about the successful registration or the system will recommend contacting the citizenship and migration unit if the information does not match.

In case of personal appeal of temporarily staying foreigners to the citizenship and migration units of the internal affairs bodies, registration is carried out in the previously established order.

One will have to apply personally to the citizenship and migration unit at the place of residence in two cases: if a foreigner wants to renew registration at the same address, which he/she indicated in the electronic application, or if he/she arrives in Belarus through the border with Russia.

A foreigner does not have to carry proof of electronic registration. It is enough to report this, for example, to a border guard officer when leaving the country. If one has necessary technical means, one can save a screenshot of the answer about the successful registration or print the registration form, this will speed up the verification process.

It you have any issues of concern regarding the implementation of the specified administrative procedure, contact our technical support service of the National Center for Electronic Services by phone 311-30-00, ext. 713 and the Department of Citizenship and Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs by phone 218-55-08, 218-52- 51.

Порядок регистрации

в электронной форме

временно пребывающих в Республике Беларусь иностранцев

 

Статьей 41 Закона Республики Беларусь от 4 января 2010 г. «О правовом положении иностранных граждан и лиц без гражданства в Республике Беларусь» установлена обязанность иностранных граждан и лиц без гражданства (далее — иностранцы), временно пребывающих в Республике Беларусь, зарегистрироваться в органе регистрации по месту фактического временного пребывания в течение десяти суток, если иное не определено данным Законом, иными законодательными актами и международными договорами Республики Беларусь.

Регистрация иностранцев в электронной форме осуществляется на едином портале электронных услуг (portal.gov.by) бесплатно.

Данная административная процедура доступна иностранцам, которые въехали в Республику Беларусь в пунктах пропуска через Государственную границу Республики Беларусь. Иностранцы, прибывшие в Республику Беларусь через Государственную границу с Российской Федерацией, для регистрации должны обращаться лично в подразделение по гражданству и миграции органа внутренних дел по месту своего пребывания в Беларуси.

Республикой Беларусь подписаны соглашения с Украиной, Латвией, Литвой, Эстонией, Казахстаном, ОАЭ и Россией, граждане которых могут находиться в Беларуси до 30 или 90 дней без регистрации соответственно. Если иностранец собирается превысить этот срок, необходимо получить разрешение на временное или постоянное проживание в зависимости от целей въезда. Срок, на который регистрируется иностранец, регламентируется международными договорами, заключенными с различными странами.

Для регистрации понадобится компьютер, мобильный телефон или планшет с доступом в интернет. Через любой браузер необходимо зайти на сайт единого портала электронных услуг portal.gov.by, выбрать язык работы, создать личный кабинет, используя адрес электронной почты. Затем в личном кабинете во вкладке «Доступные услуги» выбрать категорию «Гражданство и миграция», заказать услугу, заполнить заявление (код услуги регистрации иностранцев — 200.12.14.1.).

В заявлении необходимо указать фамилию и имя иностранца в латинице или в кириллице, как написано в паспорте (достаточно одного варианта), сведения о паспорте, страховке, дату въезда в страну, адрес, где иностранец будет временно пребывать. Присутствует и графа с визой, но если, к примеру, иностранец приезжает в Беларусь по «безвизу», заполнять ее не нужно. Необходимо также обращать внимание на корректное заполнение всех обязательных для заполнения полей.

Затем нужно проверить все данные и нажать кнопку «Отправить заявление». Через несколько секунд должно прийти сообщение об успешной регистрации либо система порекомендует обратиться в подразделение по гражданству и миграции в случае, если сведения не совпадают.

При личном обращении временно пребывающих иностранцев в подразделения по гражданству и миграции органов внутренних дел регистрация осуществляется в ранее установленном порядке.

Обращаться лично в подразделение по гражданству и миграции по месту пребывания придется в двух случаях: если иностранец захочет продлить регистрацию по тому же адресу, оформленную в электронной форме, или если он прибыл в Беларусь через границу с Россией.

Иностранцу не обязательно иметь при себе подтверждение электронной регистрации. Достаточно сообщить об этом, например, сотруднику органа пограничной службы при выезде из страны. При наличии технической возможности можно сохранить скриншот ответа об успешной регистрации или распечатать вкладыш о регистрации, это ускорит процедуру проверки.

По проблемным вопросам реализации указанной административной процедуры можно в рабочее время обращаться в службу технической поддержки Национального центра электронных услуг по телефону 311-30-00, дополнительный 713 и в Департамент по гражданству и миграции МВД по телефонам 218-55-08, 218-52-51.

Отделение по гражданству и миграции Горецкого РОВД


 
 
