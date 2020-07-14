АССORDING TO GOD’S COMMANDMENTS, IN HARMONY WITH CONSCIENCE

Источник материала: Вороновская газета





Adolfina Mihailovna Chernyak from the village of Valeyshi keeps to these rules all her life. The woman celebrates her 100th anniversary on the eve of the main holiday of the country – Day of Independence.

On the first day of July the blossoming yard of the family of Chernyak was full of polyphony. A big and friendly family came to congratulate their loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Adolfina Mihailovna brought up three daughters – Teresa, Alina and Leanida, has eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Everybody paid great attention to the mother, gifted a piece of warmth of their soul and declared in love. Natalya Kushelevich, the head of the department of labour and social defense of the executive committee, Alla Radion, the head of the executive committee in Zabolots, Teresa Kravnis, the head of the trade union of “Misevichi” addressed the best wishes to the woman.

— It is wonderful that there are such holidays which unite, gather all the family, — says Natalya Anatolyevna. I wish you God’s grace and health.

Adolfina Mihailovna was sitting comfortably in the armchair in the shade of the trees and listening attentively. She was too glad that relatives and friends were near her on that important day.





— Our mum was always fashionably dressed, she was the only child in the family and her parents did all they could for her. She went to school in Osipovtsy ahead of schedule, wanted to study very much, — her daughters said. – She was a beauty, many boys looked at her.

Adolfina married Vatslav, the boy of their village, at the age of 25. She loved him for warmth and kindness. They lived happily, tried to have money at home, kept a large household. The woman kept not only her house, but also the yard and the animals clean and dry.

— Our grandmother is very hard-working, — said her granddaughter Olga. I remember we went to the forest to gather mushrooms and berries twice a day. And how many carpets she weaved!





Adolfina Chernyak worked all her life in agriculture on the local collective farm. She milked cows for twenty years in hand, and later couldn’t live without work. She worked on the farm even at the age of seventy.

— Our mother always lived with God. She taught us to live in harmony with conscience, to take care of each other , — daughter Teresa said. We are all aged but still drawn to parental home. Here we really have a rest.





Marina Kondratovich

Translated by Zinaida Tserpitskaya