В Китае сильное наводнение. Водохранилище ГЭС «Три ущелья» переполняется. Эвакуировано 100 тысяч человек

The #ThreeGorges Dam in C China's #Hubei has been ready to face the largest ever flood peak since it was built in 2003 by coordinating with dams at its upper stream in Yangtze River to retain the flood water. https://t.co/a9g6RNiIxT pic.twitter.com/3ux4aabM9I

— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 19, 2020